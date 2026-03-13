Filip Jorgensen vs. Robert Sanchez: Has Liam Rosenior complicated Chelsea’s goalkeeper situation?

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Mar 2026 20:48 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 20:48

Eight months after his stunning display against Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey — when Chelsea shocked PSG 3-0 to win the 2025 Club World Cup — Robert Sanchez had to make do with a place among the substitutes in Paris.

Although Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro earned most of the plaudits, the Spanish goalkeeper’s crucial saves and sharp distribution were essential in giving the Blues a platform against the European champions and favourites for the revamped tournament.

On that occasion, Enzo Maresca played over PSG’s press to avoid gifting possession to the Parisians. On Wednesday, however, Liam Rosenior adopted a different approach, looking to bait Luis Enrique’s men and then play through the Ligue 1 side’s pressure.

It was a risky plan that did not cost Chelsea… until it did in the 74th minute, when Filip Jorgensen’s good fortune finally ran out.

Vitinha’s goal meant the Blues had to fight back from a goal down for the third time on the night – not a disastrous position, considering the Londoners were underdogs in the tie.

However, 3-2 soon became 4-2, and then 5-2, as the Blues were ruthlessly punished by the Champions League holders, who scored with each of their final four efforts on goal: Ousmane Dembele in the 40th minute, Vitinha in the 74th, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia four minutes from time and Kvaratskhelia again in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The upshot of Chelsea’s heavy defeat, with Jorgensen at the forefront, was the resurrection of a debate some thought was over: do Chelsea have a goalkeeping problem?

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Sanchez and Jorgensen, and how Rosenior’s recent decision to drop the Spaniard muddies the waters as the Blues chase Champions League qualification via the league.

Sanchez vs Jorgensen: Chelsea’s goalkeeping conundrum

© Imago

Before Rosenior’s change in personnel, Sanchez had finally managed to silence his sceptics.

The Spaniard’s resurgence at the end of the 2024-25 campaign was not just a flash in the pan; it was a sustained period of elite-level performance that carried into the current season.

Opta’s metrics highlight this transformation, with a Goals Prevented figure of 2.8 ranking him sixth among Premier League goalkeepers and underlining his composure and reliability between the posts.

Looking beyond the data, Sanchez brought a much-needed physical presence to the penalty area, admittedly a strong facet of his game from day one at Stamford Bridge.

Aside from a recent nightmare against Arsenal, he has been exceptionally reliable in claiming crosses and commanding his area, providing a sense of security that had been missing for years during the painful dalliance with Kepa Arrizabalaga before Edouard Mendy provided brief comfort.

For months, the lapses of concentration that previously defined his game were virtually non-existent, and supporters had reached a rare state of assurance with the Spaniard in goal.

By contrast, the case for Jorgensen feels increasingly flimsy. While touted for his ball-playing ability, he remains an inconsistent shot-stopper who lacks Sanchez’s aerial dominance and authority in the box.

Indeed, history appears to be repeating itself in West London as Mauricio Pochettino relied on Djordje Petrovic in the second half of the 2023-24 season with Sanchez injured, and Enzo Maresca briefly flirted with Jorgensen last season.

For the former, Petrovic's strong start gave way to inconsistencies in his shot-stopping, and Maresca soon realised that the former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper was the superior option.

Jorgensen’s reported desire to move away earlier this season further complicates his standing, suggesting a lack of commitment that makes his recent promotion even more puzzling.

Sanchez vs. Jorgensen: The third way for Chelsea

© Imago / Bildbyran

Is there a third option for Chelsea? The long-term answer may lie in Mike Penders.

Currently gaining valuable experience on loan at Strasbourg, the young Belgian is viewed by many as the true heir to the No 1 shirt.

It will be fascinating to see how Penders’s prospects evolve next season, especially as the club continue their search for a definitive solution between the posts.

While Chelsea may still need a long-term solution, Sanchez’s newfound reliability was music to the ears of supporters.

The Blues did not have a short-term goalkeeping issue; however, Rosenior has inadvertently created one during a crucial stage of their season.

It could cost Chelsea in the Champions League this term and ultimately prevent their return to Europe’s top competition next season.