Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the second time in their history courtesy of a stunning 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the competition on Sunday night.

PSG - the reigning European champions - were regarded as the favourites for the trophy, with Luis Enrique's side widely viewed as the best club team in world football at this moment in time.

However, Chelsea emerged victorious on Sunday, with Cole Palmer scoring twice in the space of eight first-half minutes, before setting up Joao Pedro to register for the third time since arriving at the club.

There was to be no response from an underwhelming PSG outfit, who had Joao Neves sent off late on in New Jersey, with Enzo Maresca guiding the London club to a famous victory.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

World champions again.

Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup back in 2021, but this one will feel a lot more special considering the nature of the competition and the tests that they have faced during the much-discussed 2025 Club World Cup.

Financially, it has been well worthwhile for Chelsea, allegedly banking in the region of £90m for winning the tournament, and it is a huge boost for the club ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating 2025-26 campaign.

This was always going to be the biggest test for Chelsea, and the biggest test for any side at this moment, as PSG are such an outstanding side; nothing has changed from that point of view, but this was a poor display from the Paris outfit.

Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz have been sensational as a three in 2025, but they just could not get going on Sunday against a Chelsea side that did the damage in the first period.

The suspended Willian Pacho was such a huge miss for PSG at the back, and there was some lacklustre defending from the French champions, but this was Chelsea's final, and the club's fans will now be looking forward to what is shaping up to be a very interesting 2025-26 for an improving and extremely talented outfit.

CHELSEA VS. PSG HIGHLIGHTS

Cole Palmer goal vs. PSG (22nd min, Chelsea 1-0 PSG)

Chelsea make the breakthrough in the 22nd minute of the contest, as Palmer carefully places the ball into the bottom corner following a break involving Malo Gusto; it is a super finish.

Cole Palmer goal vs. PSG (30th min, Chelsea 2-0 PSG)

Oh my goodness me; Palmer has done it again.

It is the same finish from the England international, as he slides the ball into the bottom corner of the net. Not sure about the defending from the European champions there?

Joao Pedro goal vs. PSG (43rd min, Chelsea 3-0 PSG)

Oh my word; it's three for Chelsea, and this time Palmer provides the assist, with the Englishman setting up Pedro, who lifts the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 3-0. What on earth is happening? PSG are stunned!

84th min: Joao Neves (red card)



JOÃO NEVES SENT OFF! ? PSG down to 10 in the final minutes of the match. Catch the @FIFACWC Final | July 13 | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #CHEPSG pic.twitter.com/XkC2LFgQrw

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025

PSG are reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute of the match, as Neves is handed a straight red card for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.

MAN OF THE MATCH - COLE PALMER

This was Palmer at his best, with the Englishman showing incredible composure with his two goals before wonderfully setting up Pedro to make it 3-0 before the end of the first period.

Palmer was not always at his best last term, but PSG found it so difficult to live with the 23-year-old, who proved to be the star of the show to help his side win the lucrative tournament.

CHELSEA VS. PSG MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 34%-66% PSG

Shots: Chelsea 10-8 PSG

Shots on target: Chelsea 5-6 PSG

Corners: Chelsea 3-5 PSG

Fouls: Chelsea 15-12 PSG

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea will now allow their players a period of rest, with the Blues not playing their first friendly of the summer until August 8 against Bayer Leverkusen.

Maresca's side will begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on August 17.

PSG, meanwhile, do not have any scheduled matches until the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13; Enrique's team will then begin their Ligue 1 title defence away to Nantes on August 17.

