Chelsea reportedly denied goalkeeper FIlip Jorgensen a move to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven during the summer window.

During the opening part of the 2025-26 campaign, the 23-year-old has played second fiddle to other shot-stopping options in West London.

Jorgensen has featured just once in the Premier League, when Chelsea were down to 10 men against Manchester United following Robert Sanchez's sending off.

The youngster's only start of the term to date arrived in the early stages of the EFL Cup, with the 'keeper looking shaky against Lincoln City.

Jorgensen spent the majority of October so far on international duty, with the player sitting on the bench for Denmark's matches against Belarus and Greece.

Chelsea denied Jorgensen summer exit?

According to Dutch outlet PSV Fans, Chelsea outcast Jorgensen was mightily close to securing a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The report claims that Eredivisie giants PSV were keen on securing the services of the 23-year-old in between the sticks ahead of the 2025-26 term.

It is understood that Chelsea and the Dutch outfit entered talks over a potential loan move for Jorgensen to the top flight of the Netherlands.

It is believed that one-time Denmark international was keen on a switch to PSV, where he would likely be the first-choice option in net.

However, looking to protect the integrity of their squad depth, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea supposedly shut down talks regarding the potential deal before the deadline.

Jorgensen's Chelsea frustration

Since making the move from La Liga side Villarreal during the summer of 2024, Jorgensen has played on 26 occasions for Chelsea.

The Dane was the go-to guy in net for Maresca last term during his side's Conference League-winning campaign, starting 14 European battles.

However, Jorgensen's domestic minutes were severely limited, with the shot-stopper making just six appearances in the Premier League.