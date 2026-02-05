Preview: Southampton vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 05 Feb 2026 14:45

Southampton and Watford square off at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a key Championship showdown on matchday 31.

The Saints enter the weekend sitting 14th in the table with 40 points from 30 matches, while Watford are six places higher in 8th, having amassed 44 points from the same number of fixtures.

Match preview

Southampton’s Championship campaign has been defined by inconsistency, with their perfectly balanced record of 10 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats accurately reflecting their mid-table position.

However, there have been encouraging signs of progress under Tonda Eckert, who has instilled a more structured and disciplined approach since taking charge.

That improvement was evident last time out, as the Saints secured an impressive 2-0 away victory over Stoke City - a result that could prove pivotal in their search for momentum.

Southampton have scored 43 goals and conceded 41 so far this season, suggesting a side capable of posing an attacking threat.

Their home form at St Mary’s has also been respectable, recording six wins, five draws and three defeats.

Across all competitions, the Saints have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one, indicating a team beginning to find its rhythm at a crucial stage of the season.

That said, their recent Championship form paints a more mixed picture, with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five league outings.

Southampton are unbeaten in the last five meetings between the sides, winning twice and drawing three, including a thrilling 2-2 draw in their most recent encounter.

Watford, meanwhile, arrive on the south coast in a stronger league position, sitting 8th with 44 points from 11 wins, 11 draws and eight defeats.

The Hornets have endured a turbulent period off the pitch, with Javi Gracia resigning following a board meeting after a 2-0 home defeat to Swansea City, bringing his second spell at the club to an end after just three months.

A goalless draw with in-form Hull City followed under interim leadership from Charlie Daniels, Dan Gosling and Adrian Mariappa, as owner Gino Pozzo and the club’s hierarchy continue their search for a permanent successor.

Away from Vicarage Road, Watford have struggled for consistency, registering just three wins, six draws and five defeats from 14 league matches.

That record will be a concern heading into this fixture, particularly given that they are winless in their last five Championship matches, drawing three and losing two.

Southampton Championship form:

DLLWDW

Southampton form (all competitions):

LWLWDW

Watford Championship form:

WLDDLD

Watford form (all competitions):

LLDDLD

Team News

Southampton will be without youngster Cameron Bragg, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Mads Roerslev remains unavailable after suffering a knee injury in November, although he is closing in on a return, while Oriol Romeu is another key absentee as he continues his recovery from an ankle problem.

Samuel Edozie is edging closer to a comeback after a hamstring injury but is not yet ready to return to competitive action.

Watford, meanwhile, will be without Hector Kyprianou, who is recovering from a hand injury but could return within the next week.

Mattie Pollock is also sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury against Portsmouth, which has ruled him out of the last two games.

Rocco Vata has suffered another hamstring setback, while Pierre Dwomoh, who has been out since early December, is not expected back until mid-February.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Welington; Downes, Jander; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Bola, Mfuni, Abankwah, Ngakia; Louza, Mendy; Chakvetadze, Kayembe, Maamma; Doumbia

We say: Southampton 1-0 Watford

Southampton’s improving structure under Eckert and their decent home record at St Mary’s could prove decisive in what is likely to be a low-margin contest.

With Watford struggling for wins on the road and still adjusting to life under interim management, the Saints may do just enough to claim a narrow victory in front of their home support.

