Transfer news and rumours: West Ham 'fail' with Harwood-Bellis bid, Nottingham Forest target Inter midfielder, Brighton attacker headings towards loan exit

By Ben Sully | 31 Jan 2026 09:02 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 09:03

West Ham United have reportedly failed with an offer for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Hammers are keen to bolster their backline before the transfer deadline, given the fact that they have the Premier League's worst defensive record with 45 goals conceded in 23 matches.

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is seen as an option, while they also appear to be keen on Harwood-Bellis.

However, according to BBC Sport, Southampton have rejected West Ham's loan proposal for the 24-year-old.

The report claims that Harwood-Bellis is open to a move to the London Stadium, but Southampton are reluctant to sanction his exit unless they receive a 'significantly improved' offer.

Harwood-Bellis has been a regular fixture in the Southampton side this season, having started 24 of the club's 30 Championship games, including each of the last 17 league outings.

© Imago / IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Nottingham Forest want Inter midfielder

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Forest are in the final stages of their negotiations with the Serie A leaders.

The proposal would see Frattesi join on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, Frattesi is yet to decide whether he wants to complete a move to the City Ground before Monday's deadline.

Inter will look to sign a replacement if the 26-year-old opts to leave, with Liverpool's Curtis Jones believed to be an option.

Frattesi has made over 100 competitive appearances for the Nerazzurri but has only started one of his 11 Serie A outings this term.

A potential move to the Premier League would see the Italy international play his club football outside his homeland for the first time in his career.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Brighton winger edging towards Championship loan

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Tommy Watson is reportedly set to secure a loan move away before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Watson completed a move to Brighton last summer after he scored the winning goal for Sunderland in May’s Championship playoff final against Sheffield United.

However, the 19-year-old has been unable to kick on from that unforgettable moment, having struggled for regular minutes during his short time with the Seagulls.

Watson has featured in just 10 competitive matches and is yet to make his first Premier League start for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

According to journalist Alex Crook, Brighton are willing to send Watson out on loan before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

The Championship is seen as Watson’s most likely destination, with Millwall said to be a ‘live option’ at this stage.

Alex Neil’s side, who occupy fifth spot, are looking for reinforcements to aid their bid to secure promotion to the Premier League.