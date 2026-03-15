Preview: Peterborough United vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 15 Mar 2026 23:09

Relegation-threatened Rotherham United will travel to the Weston Homes Stadium for Tuesday’s League One clash with Peterborough United.

The Millers are languishing in 22nd place in the League One table, while the hosts head into the midweek round of fixtures in 14th spot

Match preview

Peterborough's playoff bid has ground to a halt after taking just two points from five matches since recording successive wins over Wigan Athletic and Mansfield Town.

After suffering consecutive defeats, Peterborough went on to draw back-to-back draws against Exeter City and Northampton Town, before they fell to a narrow loss in Saturday's away clash with Leyton Orient.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan scored what proved to be a late consolation in a 2-1 defeat at Brisbane Road, leaving Peterborough 10 points adrift from the playoffs with 10 games left to play.

While a top-six finish looks out of reach, Luke Williams's side still need to pick up a few points to guarantee safety, with eight points currently separating them from Blackpool in 21st position.

All focus will now be on Tuesday's home game against Rotherham, with the hosts looking to complete a league double after claiming a 2-0 victory in January's reverse fixture.

Posh can certainly take confidence from having won five of their previous seven competitive home meetings with the Millers.

© Imago

In contrast to their opponents, Rotherham are in a precarious position in the League One table, with their 36-point tally leaving them five points adrift from safety.

The Mlllers have lost five of their previous nine matches (W1, D2), although they have at least avoided defeat in three of their last four league games.

They recorded back-to-back clean sheets in a win over Plymouth Argyle and a draw against Mansfield, before they were narrowly beaten in their away encounter against Huddersfield Town.

Saturday's 2-2 draw against Bolton Wanderers would have also felt like a defeat after Sam Nombe's first-half brace was cancelled out by second-half efforts from Chris Forino-Joseph and Sam Dalby.

After spurning a two-goal lead at the New York Stadium, Matt Hamshaw's side will have to quickly pick themselves up for Tuesday's road trip, which represents a tricky test for a team that have lost seven of their previous eight away league matches (W1).

In fact, they have lost each of their last three away games by a 1-0 scoreline since netting four without reply in a dominant display against Exeter City at the end of January.

Peterborough United League One form:

W L L D D L

Rotherham United League One form:

L L W D L D

Team News

© Imago

Peterborough are likely to be without the services of Tom Lees, Ben Woods, Donay O’Brien Brady, Harry Leonard, Sam Hughes and Rio Adebisi.

New Zealand international Matthew Garbett is a major doubt after missing the last six games with a heel issue.

The club’s medical staff will also need to assess Carl Johnston, who was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s defeat.

Rotherham are expected to be without Hamish Douglas, Denzel Hall, Kian Spence, Marvin Kaleta, Joshua Kayode and Jordan Hugill.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Dru Yearwood, Shaun McWilliams and Dan Gore.

Midfielder Josh Benson is in contention after coming off the bench to play over half an hour in Saturday’s draw with Bolton.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Kioso, Okagbue, Mills; Collins, Khela; Hayes, Morgan, Lisbie; Kamara

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Agbaire, Jules, Baptiste; Rafferty, Benson, Powell, Martha, James; Gray, Nombe

We say: Peterborough United 2-1 Rotherham United

Peterborough may be winless in five matches, but they have already beaten Rotherham this season, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to complete a league double over a team that tends to struggle on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.