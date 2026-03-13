Team News: West Ham vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Mar 2026 20:00

Title-chasing Manchester City travel to the London Stadium to face relegation-threatened West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens secured a 3-0 victory over the Hammers in the reverse fixture at the Etihad in December, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: Crysencio Summerville (knock), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: Adama Traore (knock), Oliver Scarles (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: Rico Lewis (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland