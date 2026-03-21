Aston Villa vs. West Ham: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 21 Mar 2026 23:15

As the Premier League's top-four race heats up, Aston Villa will welcome relegation-threatened West Ham United to Villa Park on Sunday.

Fresh from their 2-0 triumph over Lille in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, Unai Emery's side will be aiming to bolster their push for Champions League football on their return to domestic action.

As for the Hammers, Nuno Espirito Santo's men will be hoping to make it three top-flight games unbeaten after a 1-0 win against Fulham on March 4, and a 1-1 draw with Manchester City last time out.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa face West Ham this weekend.

What time does Aston Villa vs. West Ham kick off?

This match will kick off at 2:15pm on Sunday, March 22 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Aston Villa vs. West Ham being played?

The Hammers will head to the Lions' Villa Park, the 43,205-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1897.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Premier League TV channel.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can tune into the action live via Sky Sports+ Stream, or through NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Key events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, before highlights are uploaded to the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and West Ham?

After seeing Liverpool lose 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion, and Chelsea downed 3-0 by Everton, Villa will be hoping to consolidate their spot in the top four on Sunday.

If Emery's side can take all three points this weekend, then they will move five points clear of the fifth-placed Reds, and six clear of the Blues with just seven games left to play.

Meanwhile, West Ham currently sit in the relegation zone, though they are only behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference, and one point behind 16th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Given that Forest are also set to play against Spurs at exactly the same time as this clash at Villa Park, Nuno's men have a major opportunity to escape the bottom three on Sunday.