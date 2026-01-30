Liverpool transfer news: Champions League club 'target' late move for England midfielder

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jan 2026 23:45 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 23:51

Liverpool are reportedly facing an approach for one of their players as the winter transfer deadline approaches.

Arne Slot's men are currently sixth in the Premier League table after 23 games, a significant decline from winning the league last season.

While the Reds have not brought in anyone this winter, having splurged big money on Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, the Merseyside giants may have to ward off interest in one of their players.

The player in question is Curtis Jones, who is being monitored by a Champions League club this month.

Jones in 'direct talks' with Champions League club

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are in direct club-to-club negotiations with Liverpool to sign midfielder Curtis Jones on a loan deal.

The proposed arrangement is understood to include an option to buy the 24-year-old at the end of the current season for a fee in the region of £35m.

Discussions are reportedly ongoing between the two giants as the Italian club looks to secure the signature of the versatile England international before Monday's deadline.

However, any potential move is heavily contingent on the departure of an existing member of the Inter squad who has attracted interest from the Premier League.

One Inter exit 'key' to potential Jones arrival

The possible arrival of Jones at the San Siro is closely linked to the future of Davide Frattesi, who is currently considering a move to Forest.

The Tricky Trees have reportedly reached an advanced agreement with Inter for the Italy international but are currently awaiting a final decision from the player himself.

While Jones has been a regular fixture under Slot this term, he has often found himself behind the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the pecking order.

Liverpool may be reluctant to sanction a departure given their own fitness concerns, but the player is reportedly enticed by the prospect of a new challenge in Italy.

It remains to be seen whether a formal agreement can be reached before the winter window slams shut next week.