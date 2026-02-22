Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Tottenham vs. Arsenal

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions and previews include the North London derby blockbuster between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, as well as champions Liverpool's trip to Nottingham Forest.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Both buoyed by 3-0 victories in their most recent clashes, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool reconvene at the City Ground for Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Tricky Trees kicked off the Vitor Pereira era with a convincing victory over Fenerbahce in the Europa League, a few days after the Reds' dominant FA Cup success over Brighton & Hove Albion.

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Liverpool

As spectacular as Pereira's Forest debut was, the Tricky Trees will be carrying fatigue and jet lag from their successful Turkey trip, whereas a goal-happy Liverpool have had a full week to recuperate.

Each of Forest's last six head coaches to manage a Premier League game have lost their first such match, and Pereira is expected to become number seven in that list this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fresh off a stunning 2-2 draw with Arsenal from 2-0 down, bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Premier League fixture, aiming to improve on a dismal record in the capital.

Despite blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to second-bottom Burnley in their last league game, Palace have claimed five consecutive top-flight home wins against Sunday’s round 27 visitors, and they chase a sixth in South London.

We say: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves historically dread trips to the capital, and their dismal away record is unlikely to improve against a side they have not beaten in South London since 2018.

Palace’s superior home form in this fixture and the presence of more in-form match winners in Sarr and Strand Larsen suggest another miserable afternoon for the West Midlands outfit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Wolves, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Aiming to claim their first Premier League win over Fulham at the Stadium of Light since 2009, Sunderland host their London visitors in the 27th round on Sunday.

Regis Le Bris’s team have, however, finally been beaten in front of their supporters, falling 1-0 to Liverpool after a 12-match undefeated sequence, and they now face a capital club on a three-match losing streak.

We say: Sunderland 2-1 Fulham

After Liverpool finally snapped their proud unbeaten home run, Sunderland will be desperate to prove that the Stadium of Light remains a fortress.

With Xhaka returning in some capacity to inspire the Black Cats, the hosts should see off a Fulham side who have failed to win in four away league games before this weekend, losing three on the spin in that time.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Fulham, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Marco Canoniero/Mark Pain

North London derby day is upon us once again, and Sunday's blockbuster between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal carries extra significance for both bitter adversaries.

Igor Tudor will experience the true definition of a baptism of fire as Spurs head coach this weekend, while his opposite number Mikel Arteta is facing the dreaded bottle accusation again.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Arsenal

If Wednesday's result has not given Arsenal the kick up the backside they need to get their title bid back on track, nothing will. All the frustration, the rage, the desolation that the Gunners felt in midweek - they must channel that energy into an utterly fascinating North London derby.

In the home corner, Tottenham also have all the motivation they require to prevail; from harming Arsenal's title bid to staving off any increasing demotion fears in Tudor's inaugural game in charge.

However, the hosts' injury crisis and appalling home record is too difficult to ignore, and we still have faith in Arsenal to add a fresh lick of red paint to North London in this weekend's main event.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups