Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 10:47 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 11:08

North London derby day is almost upon us once again, and Sunday's blockbuster between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal carries extra significance for both bitter adversaries.

Igor Tudor will experience the true definition of a baptism of fire as Spurs head coach this weekend, while his opposite number Mikel Arteta is facing the dreaded bottle accusation again.

Match preview

It was hitherto inconceivable to imagine a Premier League season without Tottenham and Arsenal locking horns, but if Tudor cannot arrest Spurs' pitiful plight down the top-flight standings, the North London derby may cease to exist for 2026-27.

The now-unemployed Thomas Frank was - belatedly in the eyes of many a home supporter - given the boot after his injury-ravaged side were taken down 2-1 by Newcastle United in their most recent top-flight affair, a result that left the Europa League holders just five points above the relegation zone.

No Tottenham fan is under the illusion that their side is not in a relegation battle, especially as the hosts are the only team without a Premier League victory so far in 2026, taking just four points from 24 on offer.

But this is where Tudor comes in; the former Lazio, Marseille and Juventus head coach - whose time with the latter ended prematurely - has the job of steadying the ship for the remainder of the season, and history suggests that the Croatian could immediately get into the fans' good books.

Indeed, Tudor has won his first game in charge of each of his last five clubs - including a second spell at Hajduk Split - but he inherits a Tottenham squad with the third-worst Premier League home record in the current campaign, featuring a paltry two wins.

© Imago

Speaking of twos, fearful Arsenal fans up and down the land are now reliving the same silver-medal nightmare, after their side catastrophically dropped two points to a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who could be relegated with the lowest-ever Premier League points total.

A 2-2 draw was arguably the least that the Old Gold deserved too, as Mikel Arteta's men inexplicably gifted possession back to the basement boys time and time again, while trying and failing spectacularly to run down the Molineux clock.

Arsenal remain in control of their title destiny, but their increasingly vulnerable advantage over Manchester City - whose fate is also in their own hands ahead of April's Etihad blockbuster with the Gunners - will be reduced to just two points if the Sky Blues win their game in hand.

Dropped points on the road have become an unhealthy habit for the league leaders, who have now won just three of their nine Premier League games on rival territory, but their North London derby dominance has been unquestioned over the past few years.

Indeed, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games with Spurs, have won their last three at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and made light work of their rivals in a 4-1 Eberechi Eze-inspired Emirates embarrassment back in November.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

L

L

D

D

L

L

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

L

L

Arsenal Premier League form:

D

L

W

W

D

D

Arsenal form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Visionhaus

Good news from the medical room has been in limited supply for Spurs all season, but Tudor has at least welcomed Richarlison back into first-team training, while Pedro Porro (thigh) has not been definitively ruled out either.

However, Wilson Odobert is out for the season after rupturing his ACL against Newcastle, joining Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Kevin Danso (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh) in an overcrowded infirmary.

Cristian Romero will also serve the second of a four-match ban on Sunday, putting paid to Tudor's hopes of implementing his favoured back three system straight away, but he can at least call upon ex-Juve favourite Randal Kolo Muani to replace Odobert.

Nowhere near as hard hit on the fitness front, Arsenal may be boosted by no fewer than three returns on Sunday, as Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (muscle) and Max Dowman (ankle) are all in with chances of making the squad - the former a particularly good chance.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard were both casualties of the draw with Wolves, though; there is not any major concern over the former's knock, but the latter is more of a worry after coming off with a blow to the head.

Saka excelled as a number 10 yet again on Wednesday, but as there is significant hope over Odegaard's availability, the Englishman could revert to right-wing duties as Noni Madueke drops out after an underwhelming midweek performance.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence; Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Arsenal

If Wednesday's result has not given Arsenal the kick up the backside they need to get their title bid back on track, nothing will. All the frustration, the rage, the desolation that the Gunners felt in midweek - they must channel that energy into an utterly fascinating North London derby.

In the home corner, Tottenham also have all the motivation they require to prevail; from harming Arsenal's title bid to staving off any increasing demotion fears in Tudor's inaugural game in charge.

However, the hosts' injury crisis and appalling home record is too difficult to ignore, and we still have faith in Arsenal to add a fresh lick of red paint to North London in this weekend's main event.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.