Liverpool transfer news: Update on 'meteoric' talent as European clubs circle for Brazilian star ahead of summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Feb 2026 14:24 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 14:25

There is no agreement between Palmeiras and Liverpool for Allan Andrade Elias despite claims that a deal was nearing completion, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday in the Premier League, and a loss could be devastating for their ambitions of Champions League football.

Arne Slot's side are currently sixth in the top flight, and there is an argument that key parts of their team have grown stale.

Winger Mohamed Salah has only scored four times in the Premier League this seaosn, and it would not be surprising if the club were on the lookout for his successor.

However, a report from Brazilian outlet iG Esporte claims that Liverpool are not close to securing the services of Palmeiras winger Allan, who is attracting interest from numerous European clubs.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Who is Allan Andrade Elias and should Liverpool sign him?

Allan has predominantly played on the right flank during his time with the Brazilian side, moving inside the pitch onto his left foot.

The forward's goal returns have not been particularly impressive having only scored three league goals in 21 games for Palmeiras.

Perhaps the 21-year-old could develop quickly at an elite side like Liverpool, but the Reds are unlikely to be able to give him many minutes considering they will have ambitions of winning major honours.

© Imago

How can Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah?

Salah ranks as the fourth highest scorer (190) and joint seventh highest assist provider (93) in Premier League history, and replacing his impact on the right flank directly will not possible.

The only way that Slot can replace the 33-year-old is in the aggregate, spreading the burden for goal contributions across the team.

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak should be able to provide a comparable goal threat, while Florian Wirtz may be able to provide a similar level of creativity in the final third.

Liverpool would still be missing the Egyptian's pace out wide, though links to the likes of Allan and Yan Diomande perhaps hint at plans to sign a speedster in the summer.