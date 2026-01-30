Chelsea transfer rumours: New Stamford Bridge exit route 'emerges' for Axel Disasi

By Ben Sully | 30 Jan 2026 14:11 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 14:21

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential deal for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The Frenchman has not played for Chelsea since January last year after being deemed surplus to requirements by Liam Rosenior's predecessor Enzo Maresca.

Disasi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, had been exiled from the first-team group, leaving him to train with the club's Under-21 squad for part of this season.

Rosenior has since brought him back into first-team training, but he is still expected to leave before Monday's transfer deadline.

West Ham make contact over Disasi move

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea's London rivals, West Ham, have made contact with Chelsea to register their interest over a potential move for Disasi

The Hammers are exploring a loan deal for the defender, while Chelsea's preference is for a permanent departure.

That said, the report claims that 'all options' are on the table for a player who still has over three years left on his contract.

Outside of the Premier League, Italian side Roma have expressed interest in a loan move, while French club Lyon are keeping tabs on Disasi's situation at Stamford Bridge.

Why do West Ham want to sign a centre-back?

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo can currently call upon Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos his main central defensive options.

Academy product Ezra Mayers is also another option, although the 19-year-old only has five Premier League appearances under his belt.

Espirito Santo will be wary that he could be left light in the centre-back department if one or two of his defenders pick up injuries.

The Hammers will also recognise that they need to shore up their backline if they are to close the five-point gap to safety, given the fact that they currently have the worst defensive record in the Premier League with 45 goals conceded in 23 matches.