Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for second leg of Champions League knockout playoff

By Anthony Nolan | 22 Feb 2026 23:01

Fighting for a spot in the Champions League's round of 16, Real Madrid will welcome Portuguese giants Benfica to the Bernabeu for the second leg of their knockout playoff in midweek.

Alvaro Arbeloa's hosts head into this clash with a 1-0 lead from the controversy-shrouded first leg, though Jose Mourinho's Aguias are more than capable of overturning that slim advantage.

Here, Sports Mole covers all you need to know about how to watch the Los Blancos take on Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Benfica kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm on Wednesday, February 25 for those in the UK.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Benfica being played?

Benfica will head to the iconic Bernabeu, Real's 83,186-capacity stadium that has been home to Los Blancos since 1947.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Benfica in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on the TNT Sports 1 TV channel.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the contest live via discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on to Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events such as goals will be posted by the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Benfica?

As record-holding, 15-time winners of the Champions League, Real will be expecting to reach the round of 16, and in truth will see having to take part in a playoff to get there as a failure in itself.

Anything other than progression to the next stage would be another major blow during a season that has already seen Los Blancos part ways with former manager Xabi Alonso.

Meanwhile, if Benfica can make their way past the Spanish giants then it would be viewed as a significant feat for Mourinho, who has been enjoying something of a revival since returning to Portugal.

Additionally, overturning the deficit and eliminating Real would see As Aguias match last season's Champions League showing, during which they reached the round of 16.