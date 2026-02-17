Tuesday's Champions League results & roundup: PSG complete comeback as Real Madrid exact their rvenge

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Feb 2026 22:11 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 22:11

The Champions League returned this week with the knockout playoff round fixtures, including three intriguing clashes that took place throughout Tuesday night.

Benfica and Real Madrid matched up once again just weeks after Jose Mourinho's men won 4-2 in the final league phase game, which included a dramatic late goal from Anatoliy Trubin to ensure Benfica's place in the knockout rounds.

Elsewhere, an all-French tie saw Monaco host holders Paris Saint-Germain, while Borussia Dortmund welcomed Atalanta to Signal Iduna Park for their first-leg meeting.

Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos exact their revenge

Vinicius that is ??????? ?? pic.twitter.com/ht60WOYgm4 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) February 17, 2026

Weeks after a dramatic 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the final league phase fixture, a Vinicius Junior stunner ensured Real Madrid exacted their revenge with a 1-0 triumph at the Estadio da Luz.

The brilliant Brazilian was at the centre of the action throughout the game, finding the top corner with a sensational strike before rather unsavoury scenes followed.

An alleged racist remark aimed towards Vinicius led to the winger walking off the pitch, with the game subsequently halted for almost 10 minutes as the referee attempted to get things back under control.

Vinicius and his teammates did eventually return to the pitch, and Los Blancos continued to dominate as they looked to double their advantage ahead of the second leg back in Spain.

The action continued as Jose Mourinho was dismissed due to an outburst aimed at the referee, but his Benfica side were unable to add to the drama as Real Madrid ultimately claimed the 1-0 win.

Alvaro Arbeloa will be pleased his side were able to take the advantage heading into the second leg at their home ground, especially given the unsavoury scenes during the match, but it truthfully should have been a much bigger scoreline.

Real Madrid were the far bigger threat for much of the encounter, with Trubin making six saves to keep the scoreline down and Benfica still in the tie going into the second leg.

Monaco 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Champions League holders complete comeback

Doue puts PSG in front as the game turns on its head ⚡️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YpMLtaSrf9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 17, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League holders, completed a comeback to secure a 3-2 win over fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco in their first leg meeting on Tuesday night.

Desire Doue proved the catalyst for Luis Enrique's side, scoring twice and playing a key role in the build-up to Achraf Hakimi's goal to turn the game on its head after a surprise start to the affair.

The defeat leaves Sebastien Pocognoli's side with a mountain to climb heading into the second leg at the Parc des Princes, especially without midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who was given his marching orders moments after the second half kicked off.

The tie appeared to be shaping up to be an ideal night at home for Monaco, who raced into a shock 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes thanks to a Folarin Balogun brace, with PSG further dented by the departure of Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele due to injury.

However, Dembele's replacement, Doue, made an immediate impact, scoring with virtually his first touch to pull one back and give PSG a way back into the tie.

Doue's saved shot was then palmed to Hakimi, who superbly found the net to equalise just before half-time, with the reigning champions eventually completing the comeback with Doue's second of the night just after the hour mark.

The triumph hands Paris Saint-Germain a narrow one-goal lead going into the second leg, although the Champions League holders will be confident of adding to that advantage and securing their progression into the next round.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Atalanta: Guirassy gives Dortmund advantage

Serhou Guirassy starred for Borussia Dortmund as BVB secured a 2-0 first-leg lead over Atalanta on Tuesday night, handing the German side the major advantage in the tie.

Dortmund could not have asked for a better start as Guirassy headed home inside the opening three minutes, and after scoring at the beginning of the half, they doubled their lead at the end of the first 45 minutes.

Guirassy was once again at the centre of the proceedings, demonstrating his superb quality as he raced down the wing and picked out Maximilian Beier inside the box to make it 2-0 for the hosts.

Although Atalanta were improved in the second period, Niko Kovac's side remained largely untroubled as they eased to a 2-0 victory at the Signal Iduna Park.

Defeat for Raffaele Palladino's team brings an end to their three-game winless run, while it leaves them in desperate need of a significantly stronger performance at their home ground in the second leg, where they will be tasked with overturning the two-goal deficit.

Kovac will, however, be aware that the tie is far from over, especially give his side have conceded at least two goals in all of their four away matches in the Champions League this season, including two back-to-back defeats going into the second leg in Italy.