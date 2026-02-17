Vinicius Junior: Jose Mourinho criticises Real Madrid star's celebrations after alleged racist comment

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Feb 2026 23:45

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior incited Benfica fans moments prior to him alleging he had been racially abused.

The Champions League playoffs for the round of 16 got underway on Tuesday night, with Real emerging as 1-0 winners against Benfica away from home.

Vinicius Junior netted the winning goal in the 50th minute, but the match was delayed by 10 minutes after an altercation between players from both teams led to the scorer alleging that he was victim of racist abuse.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Benfica boss Mourinho insisted he wanted to be independent from the incident, but argued the winger incited the crowd with his goal celebration, saying: "These talents are able to do these beautiful things.

"But unfortunately he [Vinicius Junior] was not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way.

"Yes, I believe [he incited the crowd]. Then the words that they exchange Gianluca Prestianni with Vinicius I want to be an independent."

Though the match resumed after referee Francois Letexier invoked UEFA's anti-racism protocol, Mourinho was later sent off.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

What happens next under Champions League protocol?

Vinicius Junior is unfortunately no stranger to racism, with the forward having remarked that "La Liga belongs to racists" in a 2023 Instagram post.

The Brazilian appeared to refer to something that Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni has said to him on the pitch, with the Argentinian pulling his shirt over his mouth moments before the Real Madrid star's complaint to the referee.

This latest allegation is set to be fully investigated by UEFA, with statements from those involved to be taken, though it is not yet clear when the investigation will reach its conclusion.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva

How have Real Madrid players and staff reacted?

Trent Alexander-Arnold also spoke to Amazon Prime, and the right-back insisted that the incident had "ruined" what was supposed to be an entertaining night of football.

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa specifically mentioned Prestianni, pointing out that the player was caught on camera pulling his shirt over his mouth.

The head coach also rallied behind Vinicius Junior, making sure to offer his full support to the 25-year-old, who is sure to be backed by his teammates.