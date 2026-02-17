Vinicius Junior: UEFA anti-racism protocol explained as Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to Gianluca Prestianni incident

By Ben Knapton | 17 Feb 2026 22:42

Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold hit out at a "disgrace to football" after teammate Vinicius Junior was allegedly racially abused in Los Blancos' 1-0 Champions League win over Benfica.

Alvaro Arbeloa's men avenged their 4-2 league-phase loss to Jose Mourinho's side with a crucial playoff first-leg win, thanks to a special goal from Vinicius early in the second half.

However, the Brazilian's stunning curling strike was marred by an incident of purported racism soon after, leading to referee Francois Letexier enacting the UEFA anti-racism protocol and stopping the game.

Vinicius ran up to the referee after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni appeared to say something to the Real man with his shirt over his mouth, and play was suspended for 10 minutes - during which a few scuffles broke out - before resuming.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Alexander-Arnold confirmed that Prestianni was the alleged offender and professed that the incident overshadowed the pivotal victory for the 15-time Champions League winners.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Vinicius Junior racism incident has ruined our night'

Real Madrid’s tie with Benfica was halted for 10 minutes after Vinicius Júnior reported alleged racist abuse pic.twitter.com/yHJfwved0e — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 17, 2026

"I can't comment too much on it because there's probably an ongoing investigation, but what's happened is a disgrace to football," the former Liverpool right-back said.

"It's overshadowed the performance, especially after such a stunning goal. Vini's been subjected to this a few times in his career, it's ruined our night.

"There's no place for it in football or society. It's upsetting, we come here to do a job, and when something like that happens it ruins the night for all of us.

"I don't know if he took persuading or not, he wanted to carry on, he's got a very strong mentality. He's handled it excellently. The referee said he said it with his shirt over his mouth - it's difficult but hopefully there's justice involved whatever happens."

Meanwhile, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa was short and straight with his response, adding: "You have to ask Benfica's players, it's a not a question for me.

"Everyone can see what happened with Prestianni, and now you have to ask him. We need to fight against racism, it's the most important thing in football."

Vinicius Junior: What is UEFA's anti-racism protocol?

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

When a referee is made aware of an alleged incident of racist abuse - either from a player or the crowd - the X symbol signifies a pause in the game, during which the official can ask for a stadium announcement to be made.

Step two of the protocol enables the referee to suspend the match for five to 10 minutes and discuss the next steps with UEFA and stadium staff, while step three sees an abandonment of the game if serious racist incidents continue.

The fact that the crowd were not addressed suggested that the issue was centred around a player, and a full investigation will now follow, during which statements should be taken from players, coaches and others in close proximity.