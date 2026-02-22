Tottenham Hotspur injury news: Igor Tudor confirms two stars are set to return in time for Fulham as relegation battle awaits

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Feb 2026 23:44

Kevin Danso and Pedro Porro could both return for Tottenham Hotspur's match against Fulham on Sunday, Igor Tudor has revealed.

If Spurs thought the season could not get worse, their 4-1 home defeat against fierce rivals Arsenal proved otherwise, with the loss leaving them just four points above the Premier League's relegation zone.

The match was Tudor's first in charge, and while his team were deservedly beaten, he cannot be entirely blamed for the performance considering 12 players missed the game due to either injury or suspension.

Speaking to reporters after the North London derby, Tudor was hopeful that Porro and Danso would make the squad for next week's game against Fulham, saying: "Yeah, probably [the] two of them [will return]. We hope. We're going to see now what is best for the team.”

With just 11 games remaining in the Premier League this season, Tudor will need as many of his players back fit if he is to guide the club to safety.

How significant is the return of Kevin Danso and Pedro Porro?

Tudor has shown a preference for a back three during his time as a manager, and while there are doubts about the quality of Danso, his inclusion in the XI would allow Joao Palhinha to be used in a more natural midfield position against Fulham.

Porro's return would be significantly more impactful than Danso given the former is excellent with the ball, and his ability to progress would benefit the team's ability to build up from the back.

The Spaniard directly contributed to 26 goals in the three Premier League seasons prior to the current campaign, highlighting his impact in attack.

Porro is one of few creative passers in Spurs squad, and if he can maintain his fitness for an extended period, then struggling forwards like Richarlison and Dominic Solanke may receive more chances.

Will Tottenham Hotspur avoid Premier League relegation?

The threat of demotion must be taken seriously considering the team are 16th in the division, and with the club winless in nine league games, confidence is almost certainly at rock bottom in the Tottenham squad.

Spurs' lifeline in their fight for survival is that they will host 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on March 22, and a win in that clash would likely make them favourites to finish ahead of the Garibaldi.

However, if stars like Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski continue to struggle with absences - due to either injury of disciplinary problems - then Tottenham's chances of survival will be significantly slimmer.