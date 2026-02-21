Arsenal handed huge early boost for Chelsea clash as Wesley Fofana red card punishment revealed

By Ben Knapton | 21 Feb 2026 16:55 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 16:58

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea next weekend, which Wesley Fofana will be suspended for.

The Frenchman's Blues side took on Burnley for Saturday's top-flight showdown at Stamford Bridge, where Liam Rosenior was dealt a new fitness blow before kickoff.

Brazilian attacker Estevao Willian was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad, and Rosenior confirmed pre-match that the 18-year-old had been nursing a hamstring problem that would require further assessment.

The Club World Cup winners nevertheless drew first blood through Joao Pedro in the opening exchanges of the contest, but they failed to add to their lead before the break and made life difficult for themselves late on.

Already on a yellow card, Fofana lunged in on Clarets midfielder James Ward-Prowse, and the former Leicester City defender took the walk of shame for two bookable offences.

Chelsea games Wesley Fofana will miss after Burnley red card

© Imago

Fofana's sending-off - his first in a Chelsea kit - represented a staggering ninth red card for the Blues this season, six of which have come in the Premier League.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the Conference League champions have had more players dismissed than any other Premier League team this season, but there is one small silver lining for Rosenior.

Indeed, Fofana will only serve a one-match ban as opposed to three-game suspensions handed out for serious foul play or violent conduct, but the match he will miss is a massive one away to Arsenal next weekend.

The Frenchman will at least be eligible to return for the equally daunting trip to Aston Villa in two Wednesdays' time, but his imminent absence against Arsenal represents another setback in a stuttering career.

Fofana has only started 10 Premier League matches for Chelsea this season, while registering two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions under Rosenior and Enzo Maresca.

How Chelsea can replace Wesley Fofana against Arsenal

© Imago

The 25-year-old will join fellow defender Levi Colwill on the sidelines at the Emirates as the Englishman recuperates from his ACL issue, while Marc Cucurella could also miss out with a thigh problem.

However, that is the limit of Chelsea's fitness problems at the back, and Rosenior will not be short of alternative options to Fofana, who started alongside Trevoh Chalobah on Saturday.

Tosin Adarabioyo replaced a dejected Cole Palmer following Fofana's dismissal and will seemingly be the top choice to replace the Frenchman, but Jorrel Hato, Mamadou Sarr, Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile are all competent options too.

Rosenior's side were close to holding out with 10 men, but Zian Flemming popped up with an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point for Burnley in a 1-1 draw in West London.

Chelsea have at least leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth place in the Premier League table, but they are only above the Red Devils on goal difference.