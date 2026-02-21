Chelsea vs. Burnley: Liam Rosenior explains Estevao absence amid Arsenal injury fear

By Ben Knapton | 21 Feb 2026 15:15

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that Estevao Willian is missing from Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley due to a hamstring problem.

The Brazilian teenager was a notable absentee from the Blues' matchday squad to face Scott Parker's side after it was reported that he had missed team training on Thursday and Friday.

Instead, Rosenior selected Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto to support Joao Pedro in the final third, with Alejandro Garnacho the only wide option on the bench for the hosts.

Speaking to Premier League Productions pre-game, Rosenior confirmed that Estevao had damaged his hamstring, and the winger will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the problem.

"Unfortunately, yesterday, he felt an awareness in his hamstring, and obviously, at the moment, we are scanning him to make sure it's nothing too serious. He's not available for today's game," Rosenior replied.

Chelsea games Estevao Willian could miss with hamstring injury

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Rosenior describing Estevao's concern as an "awareness" offers hope that the winger is only suffering from slight tightness, and he could potentially return as early as next weekend's clash with Arsenal.

However, if the former Palmeiras talent has picked up a minor strain - or a Grade 1 injury - he will likely spend at least two weeks on the sidelines, ruling him out of the trip to the Emirates and the visit to Aston Villa on March 4.

Estevao could also be a doubt for the FA Cup encounter with Wrexham on March 7, and if he has picked up a Grade 2 issue, he may be missing for the whole of next month.

A Grade 3 injury - or a complete tear - would have the potential to end Estevao's season, but at this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the 2007-born talent has sustained a problem that will sideline him for months.

A strong debut campaign for Chelsea has seen Estevao register seven goals and three assists in 32 matches in all competitions, including three Premier League strikes and two in the Champions League.

When will Chelsea's other injury victims be back?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Estevao's absence further complicates matters for Rosenior out wide given the injury to Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has suffered a hamstring tear that Rosenior fears will keep him out for the long-term.

Levi Colwill is all but guaranteed to miss the rest of the season with his severe knee problem, meanwhile, and there is also no timeframe on Marc Cucurella's recovery from a thigh injury.

However, Filip Jorgensen and Dario Essugo are on track to return from their unspecified issues in time for Arsenal, while the injury-plagued Romeo Lavia was back on the bench for the visit of Scott Parker's side.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, in contrast, is still serving a provisional doping ban, and he now holds the unwanted honour of serving the longest Premier League suspension in history.