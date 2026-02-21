Chelsea vs. Burnley team news: Two major decisions made by Liam Rosenior for Clarets showdown

By Darren Plant | 21 Feb 2026 13:49 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 13:59

Liam Rosenior has surprisingly included Romeo Lavia on the Chelsea substitutes' bench for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Burnley.

Lavia only made his return from a three-and-a-half month injury layoff on Friday afternoon, featuring for 45 minutes in a Premier League 2 fixture for the Under-21s versus Leeds United.

Nevertheless, the Belgian is selected among the replacements as Chelsea return to action after a week-long break.

Meanwhile, there is no place in the squad for Estevao Willian, who allegedly did not feature in training on Thursday or Friday.

Malo Gusto has gotten the nod at left-back ahead of Jorrel Hato, while Liam Delap is dropped to the bench despite his three assists against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round.

Enzo Fernandez is named as one of three attacking midfielders. However, it remains to be seen whether the Argentina international will feature down the centre or on the left.

Despite their well-documented fitness issues, Reece James and Cole Palmer take their places in the first XI.

Burnley revert to strongest XI

As for Burnley, Scott Parker has named the same starting lineup from the thrilling comeback win over Crystal Palace on February 11.

That should see the Clarets line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with former Chelsea duo Bashir Humphreys and Lesley Ugochukwu playing at left wing-back and in central midfield respectively.

Only two of his team - Josh Laurent and Maxime Esteve - started the 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup last weekend.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Slonina, Acheampong, Sarr, Adarabioyo, Hato, Lavia, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu

Burnley XI: Dubravka; Laurent, Worrall, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Ward-Prowse, Pires, Barnes