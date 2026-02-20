Premier League 2 - Div 1 Gameweek 16
Chelsea U21s
Feb 20, 2026 1.00pm
2
2
HT : 1 0
FT The EBB Stadium.
Leeds U21s
  • Leo Cardoso 40' goal
  • Kiano Dyer 46' yellowcard
  • Shumaira Mheuka 56' goal
  • Ollie Harrison 65' yellowcard
  • Mathis Eboué 85' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Jack Morris 60'
  • yellowcard Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher 60'
  • yellowcard Anthony Kenneth Mensah 60'
  • goal Freddie Lane 61'
  • yellowcard Jack Morris 80'
  • goal Rhys Chadwick-Chaplin 83'

Chelsea injury news: Romeo Lavia makes appearance for Blues Under-21s against Leeds United

By |

Lavia makes return from injury for Chelsea Under-21s in major Blues boost
© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea have been handed a major injury boost after Romeo Lavia made an appearance for the club's Under-21s.

The midfielder has been plagued by fitness issues since his big-money arrival from Southampton in the summer of 2023.

Lavia's latest muscle injury occurred during the early stages of the Champions League fixture at Qarabag FK back on November 5.

Despite it once been suggested that he could return in the New Year, the Belgium international has spent three-and-a-half months out of the first-team picture.

However, on Friday afternoon, Lavia was selected in the starting lineup for the Premier League 2 fixture against Leeds United.

© Imago

How did Lavia fare for Chelsea Under-21s against Leeds?

Lavia was limited to the first 45 minutes of the game versus Leeds, with Chelsea's medical staff justifiably keen to err on the side of caution.

While the 22-year-old did not necessarily do anything of note, he appeared to come through the first half unscathed.

That can only be viewed as a major positive for Liam Rosenior ahead of seven games to be played between March 1 and March 21.

Reports have indicated that Rosenior is hopeful that Lavia can be declared fit and available for next weekend's Premier League fixture at Arsenal.

Nevertheless, even if Lavia is not risked for that game, Chelsea Under-21s have a Premier League 2 fixture at Manchester United a day later.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Will Rosenior rush Lavia return?

Since his appointment as Blues boss, Rosenior has frequently stressed that he will not take risks on the fitness of his players.

Furthermore, he already has Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez has four senior central-midfield options.

Having all been used regularly since the turn of the year, the quartet can only have benefitted from the recent week off ahead of another hectic period.

Therefore, Rosenior may be prepared to give Lavia another Under-21 fixture before handing him a first-team return.

The FA Cup fifth round tie at Wrexham on March 7 may be viewed as a realistic opportunity to ease him back into the fold.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe