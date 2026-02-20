Chelsea injury news: Romeo Lavia makes appearance for Blues Under-21s against Leeds United

By Darren Plant | 20 Feb 2026 14:52

Chelsea have been handed a major injury boost after Romeo Lavia made an appearance for the club's Under-21s.

The midfielder has been plagued by fitness issues since his big-money arrival from Southampton in the summer of 2023.

Lavia's latest muscle injury occurred during the early stages of the Champions League fixture at Qarabag FK back on November 5.

Despite it once been suggested that he could return in the New Year, the Belgium international has spent three-and-a-half months out of the first-team picture.

However, on Friday afternoon, Lavia was selected in the starting lineup for the Premier League 2 fixture against Leeds United.

© Imago

How did Lavia fare for Chelsea Under-21s against Leeds?

Lavia was limited to the first 45 minutes of the game versus Leeds, with Chelsea's medical staff justifiably keen to err on the side of caution.

While the 22-year-old did not necessarily do anything of note, he appeared to come through the first half unscathed.

That can only be viewed as a major positive for Liam Rosenior ahead of seven games to be played between March 1 and March 21.

Reports have indicated that Rosenior is hopeful that Lavia can be declared fit and available for next weekend's Premier League fixture at Arsenal.

Nevertheless, even if Lavia is not risked for that game, Chelsea Under-21s have a Premier League 2 fixture at Manchester United a day later.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Will Rosenior rush Lavia return?

Since his appointment as Blues boss, Rosenior has frequently stressed that he will not take risks on the fitness of his players.

Furthermore, he already has Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez has four senior central-midfield options.

Having all been used regularly since the turn of the year, the quartet can only have benefitted from the recent week off ahead of another hectic period.

Therefore, Rosenior may be prepared to give Lavia another Under-21 fixture before handing him a first-team return.

The FA Cup fifth round tie at Wrexham on March 7 may be viewed as a realistic opportunity to ease him back into the fold.