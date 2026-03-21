Everton vs. Chelsea team news: Liam Rosenior makes Josh Acheampong, Estevao Willian decisions for Hill Dickinson Stadium showdown

By Darren Plant | 21 Mar 2026 16:18 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 16:27

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has opted to make three changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Everton.

After an injury to Trevoh Chalobah and a number of players racking up an array of minutes since the start of March, alterations from the 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain were inevitable.

However, three of the four changes have been made to the defence, rather than fresh legs being introduced in the final third.

As well as Wesley Fofana replacing Chalobah, Malo Gusto has been handed a start at right-back after recovering from illness.

Meanwhile, Romeo Lavia has been provided with his first Premier League start of 2026, with Andrey Santos dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Despite the physical threat offered by Everton, Jorrel Hato has gotten the nod over Josh Acheampong and Tosin Adarabioyo in the middle of the backline.

Estevao Willian remains among the replacements, as does Alejandro Garnacho, with Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto retaining their places on the flanks.

Everton make one change for Chelsea game

Everton boss David Moyes has made just the one change to the team that suffered a late 2-0 defeat at leaders Arsenal last weekend.

James Tarkowski has recovered from injury to return to the centre of defence, with Tim Iroegbunam only being selected as a substitute.

As a result, Jake O'Brien switches to right-back, which allows James Garner to return to his usual central-midfield role.

Everton XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Branthwaite, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Sarr, Essugo, Santos, Estevao, Garnacho, Delap