Chelsea injury news: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah updates provided as Liam Rosenior reveals Blues player has undergone "minor operation"

By Darren Plant | 19 Mar 2026 15:12

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that Trevoh Chalobah is expected to be sidelined until the start of May.

During the closing stages of Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Chalobah was stretchered off with an ankle injury.

After the game, Rosenior suggested that the injury was not as bad as first feared, the hope being that his first-choice centre-back could be available immediately after the international break.

However, the academy graduate has been ruled out for at least six weeks in what is a major blow to Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior also provided updates on the likes of Reece James and Filip Jorgensen.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rosenior speaks on Chalobah, James, Jorgensen

On Chalobah, he told reporters: "Yeah, it wasn't until later after the game that I saw the image. I think everyone's seen it and then you're really, really worried for the next day.

"Obviously, it's never good that Trevoh is out for any period of time, but fortunately, it's nowhere near as serious as we first feared.

"It's still a serious injury, but we're looking at a period of maybe six weeks, which is disappointing. But from where we were a couple of days ago, straight after the game, yeah, we are in a better place than what we were before."

As for Jorgensen and James, the Englishman added: "Filip, unfortunately, he had his scan and he needed a minor operation. Nothing too serious. Again, that's a matter of weeks, but he'll go through the wars at the moment.

"And Reece, we're going to look more at after the international break. It's not serious, but there is something in his hamstring and that's something that we'll monitor after the international break."

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

International break coming at right time for Chelsea

As well as Jorgensen, James and Chalobah being ruled out for the foreseeable future, Wesley Fofana has been suffering from muscle fatigue.

Meanwhile, Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian are yet to play any minutes since recovering from hamstring injuries, and the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have been overused.

Taking everything into consideration, Rosenior will be delighted that the trip to Everton on Saturday evening is the last Premier League fixture between March 21 and April 12.

Chelsea's only game during that period is an FA Cup quarter-final at home to League One's bottom club Port Vale.