Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 15 Mar 2026 22:10

In an important game at both ends of the League One table, Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster Rovers will square off at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts fell 11 points behind the automatic promotion spots after a draw at the weekend but remain third in the division, while their visitors climbed to 17th spot with a crucial win last time out.

Match preview

Bolton Wanderers return to League One action on Tuesday aiming to get back to winning ways and keep any faint automatic promotion hopes alive.

In their first full season under the management of Steven Schumacher, they currently sit third in England's second tier with 65 points on the board from 37 outings, having won 17 and only lost six of those.

The most recent of those defeats came in mid-January, and the Trotters have gone 12 games unbeaten since, most recently recording back-to-back wins over Exeter City and Wycombe Wanderers to move within nine points of second spot ahead of the weekend's trip to strugglers Rotherham United.

They failed to pile the pressure on and extend the winning streak, though, falling 2-0 down in South Yorkshire to a Sam Nombe brace before at least snatching a point thanks to second-half goals from Chris Forino-Joseph and Sam Dalby.

Now still sitting third, but 11 points behind second-placed Cardiff City with just nine games left to bridge the gap, Bolton Wanderers must just focus on building another winning run heading into the final weeks of the term beginning on home turf on Tuesday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In their way stand a visiting side keen for another victory of their own in their fight at the other end of the division after taking a major step at the weekend.

In their first season back in League One, Doncaster Rovers currently find themselves 17th with 43 points on the board from 36 outings, but things did not look so comfortable in mid-February, as they sat on 33 points from 30 games in the fight for survival.

Grant McCann's men have since given their hopes of safety a huge boost, beginning with back-to-back wins over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, before following up a pair of defeats with a 1-1 draw at home to Luton Town.

Fellow relegation-threatened side Blackpool then visited the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, and the Rovers picked up another crucial three-point haul, winning 2-1 having led by two through Owen Bailey and Hakeeb Adelakun before Ashley Fletcher halved the visitors' deficit in the dying minutes.

Now sitting 17th with a healthier five-point lead over the drop zone, Doncaster Rovers will bid to make it back-to-back wins on Tuesday to continue their climb through mid-table and away from the threat of relegation.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

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Doncaster Rovers League One form:

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Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Bolton Wanderers remain unable to call on Richard Taylor, Marcus Forss, Amario Cozier-Duberry and John McAtee on Tuesday due to ongoing injuries.

Despite the losses of Forss, Cozier-Duberry and McAtee, Schumacher still has attacking options, with Dalby bound to continue to lead the line despite competition from Johnny Kenny after netting his 10th league goal of the season last time out.

Mason Burstow, Ruben Rodrigues, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Thierry Gale and Rob Apter are among those hoping to feature behind the front man, while Ethan Erhahon and Josh Sheehan are mainstays at the base of the midfield.

Doncaster Rovers are still without Sean Grehan, Tom Nixon and Francis Okoronkwo due to injuries.

McCann will not make many changes from the weekend's win, but Adelakun should come back into the attacking setup from the start after his goal off the bench, while Billy Sharp and Harry Clifton will also compete for spots.

Owen Bailey remains their talisman, with the captain having moved onto 12 league goals for the season on Saturday, while Matty Pearson and Neill Byrne form an experienced centre-back partnership.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Forino-Joseph, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon; Burstow, Rodrigues, Apter; Dalby

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Clark; Sterry, Byrne, Pearson, Senior; Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Clifton, Adelakun; Lee

We say: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers have kicked on in recent weeks to give their survival hopes a huge boost and have the tools to hurt Bolton, but we see the hosts outclassing the visitors on Tuesday and taking all three points at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.