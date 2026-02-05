Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'complete U-turn' on Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate with 'meeting imminent'

By Carter White | 05 Feb 2026 14:26

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate once again.

The Reds made a centre-back move in the final stages of the winter window, bringing Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

Arne Slot's side are supposedly not finished with targeting young stars, though, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton said to be the next option for Liverpool.

Konate netted his first goal of the Premier League campaign during the Reds' 4-1 battering of Newcastle United on Saturday night.

The Frenchman is a first-choice option for Liverpool at centre-back alongside Dutch hero Virgil van Dijk.

Real Madrid perform U-turn on Konate stance?

According to ESPN via TEAMtalk, Liverpool's Konate remains an option for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The report states that Los Blancos dropped their interest in the centre-back at the end of 2025, when Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao were in good form.

However, the situation at the Bernabeu has changed, with Konate now being considered by the Spanish giants once again.

It is understood that the Frenchman would need to allow his wage demands in order to secure a switch to Los Blancos.

Konate's current deal at Liverpool expires in June, with the two parties supposedly set for crunch renewal talks on Friday (February 6).

Strike while the iron is hot

As shown in December, Real Madrid can quickly change their mind in the transfer window, something that Konate needs to keenly aware of.

If the 26-year-old has his heart set on a Bernabeu switch, he needs to act quickly before Los Blancos alter their plans once again.

By signing Jacquet, Liverpool have signed a centre-back who could eventually replace Konate at Anfield.