Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos bidding to beat Barcelona, Man Utd to £52m deal for 'the new Pedri'

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 17:31 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 17:35

Real Madrid are reportedly determined to win the race for AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit, but Los Blancos are likely to face serious competition for his signature.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the best young midfield talents in world football, and his future is currently the subject of much speculation.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool are among the clubs to be linked with Smit, but according to ESPN, Real Madrid are also firmly in the race.

The report claims that the youngster has emerged as 'a strong contender' for Los Blancos, who are set to sign at least one midfielder during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Real Madrid 'determined' to win the race for Smit

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha is believed to be the 'dream target', but his teammate Fabian Ruiz is viewed as a more realistic signing in the upcoming market.

Dani Ceballos is likely to depart, and if he is followed out of the door by Eduardo Camavinga, then it is possible that two new midfielders could arrive this summer.

Smit has been an impressive performer for AZ during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring three goals and registering five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has a contract with AZ until the summer of 2028, but it is likely that he will be on the move during the next transfer window.

It was recently reported that the Dutch outfit would demand in the region of £52m for Smit, who has scored five goals and registered seven assists in 62 appearances for AZ.

© Imago / Box to Box Pictures

Smit has been compared to Barcelona, Spain midfielder Pedri

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman recently compared Smit to Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri.

“[Smit] has the awareness to receive in tight spaces and move the ball forward. That is something we value,” Koeman told reporters. “The resemblance people see (with Pedri) is in how he positions himself and his decision-making under pressure.

“Big clubs follow players with these characteristics. That is normal. What is important is that he continues developing where he is, playing regularly.”

Smit is yet to make his senior debut for the Netherlands, but he could potentially still be involved for his country at the 2026 World Cup.