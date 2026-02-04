Chelsea transfer news: Two Premier League clubs 'enquire' over Dusan Vlahovic status ahead of summer

By Darren Plant | 04 Feb 2026 17:33

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly attracting interest from two Premier League clubs.

Despite the recent closure of the winter transfer window, speculation will persist with regards to the futures of players who have less than six months remaining on their contracts.

Vlahovic falls into that bracket with Juventus currently unable to reach an agreement with the Serbia international.

With Vlahovic having undergone thigh surgery last year, he has not featured for the Serie A giants since November.

Therefore, he has seemingly been biding his time with regards to decisions made over the next phase of his career.

Which Premier League clubs want Vlahovic?

According to Calciomercato, the possibility remains that the 26-year-old could take the opportunity to move abroad.

The report acknowledges that Premier League clubs possess a clear financial advantage over Italian clubs in the market.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have allegedly already enquired over what personal terms Vlahovic would require to move to England.

While AC Milan are also credited as admirers, the report suggests that they would need to break their wage structure in order to facilitate his arrival at San Siro.

Will Vlahovic take chance of new challenge?

Vlahovic's stock in Serie A is certainly not as high as it once was, not helped by three goals from 13 appearances in 2025-26.

Nevertheless, he remains a player who has contributed 64 goals and 16 assists in 162 matches for Juventus, and 90 goals and 18 assists in 215 Serie A games.

If he becomes available on a free transfer, other clubs will likely join AC Milan in chasing Vlahovic's signature, but he may also recognise that he will never have a better chance to move to the Premier League.

Many of his international teammates have already ventured to England and proven to be a success, and his style of football may suit the division.