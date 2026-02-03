Saudi Pro League transfer news: Al-Hilal confirm shock Karim Benzema signing as Cristiano Ronaldo concerns emerge

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Feb 2026 09:07 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 09:08

Al-Hilal have confirmed the surprise deadline-day signing of legendary striker Karim Benzema from Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad.

The 38-year-old recorded 54 goals and 17 assists in 83 appearances over a three-and-a-half-year spell with Al-Ittihad, helping the club win the Saudi Pro League title and King's Cup last season.

However, Benzema was due to see his Al-Ittihad contract expire in the summer and he felt ‘disrespected’ by the club’s offer of a new deal.

The 2023 Ballon d’Or winner subsequently refused to play for Al-Ittihad in their 1-0 league win over Al Najma on Sunday, before Al-Hilal swooped in to snap up the striker on a one-and-a-half year deal worth a staggering £1.6m per week, according to reports.

Benzema is joined at new club Al-Hilal by fellow Frenchmen Kader Meite and Saimon Bouabre, who have arrived from Rennes and NEOM SC respectively for a combined fee of £45m, while former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari also joined the club late in the window from Fiorentina.

Benzema swaps Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal in surprise Saudi Pro League transfer

In a statement addressed to Al-Ittihad’s supporters, Benzema posted on X: “This chapter comes to an end, but the respect and gratitude will always remain.

“Thank you to the club, the staff, my teammates, and especially the fans for the welcome, the love, and the energy you gave me every day.

“This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colours and of everything we shared.

“I wish you all the best for what’s next. Respect. KB9”

Benzema’s transfer has gone through after the deal was reportedly held up by the Saudi Ministry of Sports and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Monday.

According to ESPN, this high-profile transfer for Benzema has angered his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plies his trade at Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo ‘angered’ as Benzema rivals him for Saudi Pro League title

Al-Nassr are one of four Saudi Pro League clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's PIF and Ronaldo is said to believe that the other three teams - Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad - are receiving preferential treatment, particularly in the transfer market.

The 40-year-old striker and five-time Ballon d’Or winner is understood to have gone on strike and refused to play in Al-Nassr’s 1-0 away win over Al-Riyadh on Monday.

Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Saudi Pro League title since moving to the Middle East in December 2022 and now has concerns over whether Al-Nassr can finish above Al-Hilal in this season’s title race.

However, with 15 games still remaining, Al-Nassr currently sit second in the table and have moved to within one point of leaders Al-Hilal, who have dropped six points across their last three matches (D3).

Al-Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, and Al-Nassr will play against each other in Riyadh in what could prove to be a title decider on May 7.