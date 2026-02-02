Preview: Holstein Kiel vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 06:23

As the competition heats up in the quarter-finals, defending DFB-Pokal champions Stuttgart will travel to face second-tier Holstein Kiel at Holstein-Stadion on Wednesday.

Die Storche have only ever reached the semi-finals of the cup, while Die Roten are looking for their fifth crown.

Match preview

Marcel Rapp's Holstein are one of only two 2.Bundesliga clubs left in the DFB-Pokal - and the lowest ranked overall - but given their recent history of defeating higher-division opposition, fans will be hopeful of pulling off a giant-killing in midweek.

Die Storche eliminated Wolfsburg with a 1-0 win in the second round of the cup back in October, before beating Hamburger SV on penalties in the round of 16 to reach this stage.

Adding to the sense of optimism will be the fact that Rapp's side have lost just one of their last seven competitive games, though the more cautious amongst the Kiel faithful would point out that they have only won three times in that stretch.

To make matters worse, Holstein were downed 2-1 on their own turf by Greuther Furth this past Saturday, leaving them 11th in the 2.Bundesliga table.

That defeat also means that Wednesday's hosts have now won four, lost four and drawn two of their 10 home league games in 2025-26, a mixed return that will not fill the crowd with confidence considering that the team are up against a Bundesliga contender for Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, and they head into this quarter-final in strong form.

On Sunday, Die Roten collected all three points in a 1-0 Bundesliga win over Freiburg, marking their third victory on the bounce across all competitions, and their seventh from their last 10.

That latest triumph has Hoeness's men fourth in the league, and given both their recent results and standing in the top flight, supporters will be expecting nothing less than another win on Wednesday.

To reach the quarter-finals, VfB beat second-division VfL Bochum 2-0 in the round of 16, following on from a 2-0 downing of Bundesliga side Mainz 05 in the second round, and a dramatic 7-8 penalty shootout win against Eintracht Braunschweig (after a 4-4 draw) in the first.

The hopes of those Stuttgart fans making the trip to Holstein-Stadion will also be bolstered by the visitors' standout away record, which features four straight domestic wins on the road, a run that has seen Die Roten score 13 goals in the process.

Holstein Kiel DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

W

Holstein Kiel form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

D

L

Stuttgart DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

Team News

Holstein will be without centre-back Carl Johansson, though he is closing in on a return from his knee injury, while fellow central defenders Frederik Roslyng and Marco Komenda have been dealing with illness in recent days.

That being said, Komenda could yet make the lineup, where he could be joined by David Zec and Marko Ivezic in Rapp's back three.

Further forward, midfielder Patrick Erras remains out due to his concussion issue, while striker Alexander Bernhardsson is sidelined with a foot problem, so expect to see Umut Tohumcu and Kasper Davidsen in the centre of the park, platforming Phil Harres up top.

As for Stuttgart, they are lighter than ideal in attack without right-winger Tiago Tomas and 19-year-old Lazar Jovanovic, who are unavailable with respective back and muscle injuries.

In their absence, Bilal El Khannous and Jamie Leweling should be on hand to support Deniz Undav at centre-forward.

Elsewhere, Dan-Axel Zagadou is nearing a comeback from the tendon injury that has plagued him since November, but Hoeness could opt for Finn Jeltsch and Julian Chabot at centre-half in the meantime.

Holstein Kiel possible starting lineup:

Weiner; Ivezic, Zec, Komenda; Rosenboom, Tohumcu, Davidsen, Tolkin; Therkelsen, Skrzybski; Harres

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Bredlow; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Karazor, Stiller; Bouanani, El-Khannouss, Leweling; Undav

We say: Holstein Kiel 1-3 Stuttgart

Holstein will be the underdogs on Wednesday due to their second-division status, but they could put up a fight given their successes against Bundesliga opposition in the DFB-Pokal this season.

However, Stuttgart are in strong form - particularly away from home - and the cup's holders will be expecting to progress.

