Sports Mole previews Tuesday's DFB-Pokal clash between Wolfsburg and Holstein Kiel, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wolfsburg are set to welcome a familiar foe to the Volkswagen Arena on Tuesday when Holstein Kiel visit for their DFB-Pokal second round clash.

Die Wolfe are hoping to build on their victory last time out, while Die Storche are looking for their first win in five competitive matches.

Match preview

Paul Simonis's Wolfsburg have endured a difficult campaign to date, winning just two of their eight Bundesliga games so far, drawing two and losing the other four.

To make matters worse, Die Wolfe went through a five-match streak of defeats that started in mid-September, scoring only once while conceding 10 times in the process.

However, Simonis's side stopped the rot with a 1-0 victory on the road against Hamburger SV on Saturday, courtesy of an early goal from Adam Daghim, as well as some fortune given that Ransford Konigsdorffer missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Wolfsburg will be aiming to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-August, when they followed up their 9-0 triumph over Hemelingen in this competition's first round by beating Heidenheim 3-1 in the league.

In 2024-25, Die Wolfe took four points from a possible six against this week's opponents in the top flight, but to secure another victory would mean defying their shocking home record that features an ongoing 14-game winless run that notably began with a 2-2 stalemate with Holstein Kiel on January 24.

Meanwhile, Marcel Rapp's Holstein Kiel were relegated to the 2.Bundesliga after finishing 17th in the top flight last term, but while they had hoped to bounce back immediately, they have struggled to find form.

Die Storche are currently in the midst of a dry spell having failed to win any of their five games preceding this clash, drawing three and losing two.

Such poor runs have left Rapp's side 10th in the second tier, where they are already 10 points short of Elversberg, who occupy the promotion playoff spot.

Turning their attention to the DFB-Pokal, the visitors will be hoping that a triumph against Bundesliga opposition can spark their campaign into life, and considering that they have won three, lost one and drawn one of their five most recent away games, fans may be cautiously optimistic.

The first of those three victories came in this competition back on August 17, when they beat fourth-tier club FC Homburg 2-0 to reach the second round.

Wolfsburg DFB-Pokal form:





W





Wolfsburg form (all competitions):

Holstein Kiel DFB-Pokal form:





W





Holstein Kiel form (all competitions):

Team News

Wolfsburg have an extensive injury list to contend with in midweek, though the likes of Moritz Jens, Kilian Fischer, Rogerio and Jesper Lindstrom are expected to be back in action in November.

In the meantime, Sael Kumbedi and Aaron Zehnter could line up at full-back once again, either side of Jenson Seelt and Konstantinos Koulierakis at centre-back, while attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen could be rested, giving way for Mattias Svanberg to support Andreas Skov Olsen up top.

As for Holstein Kiel, this game likely comes too soon for right wing-back Lasse Rosenboom, who is out for a few days with a knock, as well as Andu Yobel Kelati, Mladen Cvjetinovic and Steven Skrzybski, all of whom are set to return in the coming weeks.

In their absence, striker Marcus Muller could join the XI, with the manager shifting formation and moving Marko Ivezic to right-back and John Tolkin to left-back while Rosenboom is out.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Seelt, Koulierakis, Zehnter; Arnold, Vinicius; Daghim, Svanberg, Amoura; Skov Olsen

Holstein Kiel possible starting lineup:

Krumrey; Ivezic, Johansson, Komenda, Tolkin; Davidsen, Knudsen; Bernhardsson, Therkelsen; Kapralik, Muller

We say: Wolfsburg 1-2 Holstein Kiel

Wolfsburg may be a top-flight team, but they have been shocking on their own turf, and they could be knocked out by their lower-tier visitors.

Holstein Kiel have struggled for wins lately, but their travelling form features three victories and one defeat from their last five, and they could catch the hosts off-guard on Tuesday.

