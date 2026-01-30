Preview: Stuttgart vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jan 2026 19:39

Stuttgart's quest to qualify for the Champions League continues against visitors Freiburg at MHPArena on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Die Roten's 3-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach on January 25 left them in fifth place with 36 points, while seventh-placed Freiburg beat FC Koln 2-1 on the same day and have 27 points.

Match preview

Stuttgart were excellent defensively against Gladbach, as while they were fortunate that their opponents missed a 13th-minute penalty, that was one of only three shots they produced inside the box.

However, that clean sheet is the club's only one in six games following their 3-2 win against Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday, a period in which they conceded eight goals.

The hosts are level on points with fourth-placed RB Leipzig, and just three points separate them from third-placed Hoffenheim.

Sebastian Hoeness's side are unbeaten in their last six Bundesliga outings, experiencing four wins and scoring on 15 occasions.

Stuttgart's triumph against Young Boys extended their undefeated streak at MHPArena to five matches, and it was their third victory in that time.

Freiburg deserve credit for quickly recovering from a 10th-minute deficit against Koln, finding the back of the net in the 11th minute before finding the winner just before the interval.

The visitors were beaten 1-0 by Lille in the Europa League on Thursday, and that was just their second loss in nine matches, with the club winning five of those clashes.

Julian Schuster's team failed to score twice in their last five games, though they did score two goals in two of those fixtures, but they only kept one clean sheet while conceding six times in that stretch.

Breisgau-Brasilianer claimed three points in the reverse fixture against Stuttgart, winning 3-1 at home in September 2025, their second success in three against their hosts.

Freiburg have often experienced setbacks on the road considering they have succumbed to losses in four of their past seven fixtures away from home, with the team taking three points once.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

W

D

W

W

D

W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

W

W

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

L

D

W

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

L

Team News

Stuttgart forward Tiago Tomas is on the treatment table due to a muscular problem, though key attackers Deniz Undav and Jamie Leweling are available.

Dan-Axel Zagadou (thigh) will not play in central defence, though regulars Julian Chabot and Finn Jeltsch should be ready to start.

Angelo Stiller has appeared in all 19 Bundesliga games for the hosts this season, starting 16 times, and he is set to play alongside midfielder Atakan Karazor.

Freiburg's only two absentees are attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and centre-back Philipp Lienhart.

Expect to see a pairing of Matthias Ginter and Max Rosenfelder in central defence, while Yuito Suzuki could be deployed as a number 10.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Fuhrich, El Khannouss, Leweling; Undav

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Rosenfelder, Gunter; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

We say: Stuttgart 2-1 Freiburg

Freiburg will take some confidence from their win against their hosts earlier in the season, but they have not travelled well recently.

Stuttgart's form at home has been strong for some time, and it would not be surprising if they took maximum points on the weekend.

