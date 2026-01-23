Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jan 2026 21:43 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 22:03

Stuttgart will end matchweek 19 in the Bundesliga's top four if they beat hosts Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park on Sunday.

Gladbach are 11th in the table with 20 points, 13 fewer than fourth-placed Stuttgart, who were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Union Berlin on January 18.

Match preview

Borussia Monchengladbach failed to beat newly-promoted Hamburger SV on January 17, and the most concerning aspect of their goalless draw was their failure to produce a single shot on target.

That match was the seventh time in eight games that the club scored one or fewer goals, and it was their third match in eight that they did not score in.

Die Fohlen have now kept two clean sheets in three outings, though while boss Eugen Polanski will be pleased by his team's displays at the back, his side rank as the worst offensive team in the top 12 having netted just 23 goals.

Glabach have lost three, drawn one and won one of their last five fixtures, whereas they had triumphed in five of their prior seven games.

The hosts' 4-0 win against Augsburg on January 11 was their first success at home in four attempts, with the team having been beaten twice in that period.

Stuttgart conceded an 86th-minute equaliser when they faced Union Berlin, and they followed that disappointing result with a 2-0 defeat against Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

Die Roten claimed three points in the reverse fixture, winning 1-0 at home and claiming their third victory in four against Gladbach.

The visitors are level on points with third-placed Hoffenheim, but they are only one point in front of fifth-placed RB Leipzig and four points in front of sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Sebastian Hoeness has overseen an unbeaten streak of five games in the Bundesliga - three wins and two draws - and his side scored 12 goals and conceded four times in those matches.

Stuttgart's defeat against Roma was the first time they failed to come out on top on the road in their past four away fixtures.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

W

L

L

W

L

D

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

L

W

D

W

W

D

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

D

L

Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without centre-back Kevin Diks (head), as well as forwards Robin Hack (knee) and Tim Kleindienst (knee).

Nico Elvedi is likely to be stationed in the middle of a back three, with Philipp Sander and Kota Takai positioned next to him.

Striker Haris Tabakovic will hope that Franck Honorat and Florian Neuhaus can create chances for him on Sunday.

Stuttgart centre-backs Luca Jaquez and Dan-Axel Zagadou have both been ruled out, so perhaps Ramon Hendriks and Julian Chabot will be selected in the heart of their team's four-man defence.

Number 10 Lazar Jovanovic is dealing with a back issue, while forward Tiago Tomas is sidelined due to a muscle problem.

Jamie Leweling, Nikolas Nartey, Chris Fuhrich and Ermedin Demirovic are likely inclusions in the forward line.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Takai; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Netz; Honorat, Neuhaus; Tabakovic

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, Nartey, Fuhrich; Demirovic

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Stuttgart

Borussia Monchengladbach's form has been poor, and their performances at home have also been subpar.

Though Stuttgart have recently experienced disappointing results, they have been strong in the final third, and they should have too much for their hosts.

