Preview: Accrington Stanley vs Barnet - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 22 Feb 2026 17:53

Accrington Stanley will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Barnet to the Wham Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 13th in the League Two table and are seven points off the playoffs, while the visitors are 12th and only one point above the Reds.

Match preview

Accrington suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, with goals from Iwan Morgan and Luca Hoole earning them an important win.

Due to a combinantion of injury problems and suspensions, Accrington boss John Doolan was only able to name five substitutes, with Anjola Papoola and Dan Martin recalled from loan spells in non-league to make the bench.

Doolan admitted after the game that their performance was the "worst we have played for a while", but insisted he was "proud" of his players given how depleted the squad was.

Accrington had won four of their last five heading into the clash and Doolan will be looking for an immediate response on Tuesday.

© Imago

Barnet, meanwhile, are without a win in their last three league games and suffered a 4-1 defeat to fellow promotion chasers Colchester United on Saturday.

Arthur Read gave Colchester the lead before Nnamdi Ofoborh netted an equaliser, but Jack Payne scored a second half hat-trick to earn the U's all three points.

Barnet boss Dean Brennan branded Payne's performance "sensational", but noted that his side remain just six points off the playoffs and need to get a positive result against Accrington.

It is also worth noting that Barnet won the return match 2-0 earlier this season, but that was the first time they have beaten Accrington across all competitions since 2016.

Accrington Stanley League Two form:

WWWLWL

Barnet League Two form:

DDWDLL

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Accrington Stanley are without the likes of Liam Coyle, Tyler Walton, Kelsey Mooney, Isaac Sinclair and Conor Grant through injury, while Donald Love, Devon Matthews, Luke Butterfield and Josh Woods remain suspended.

As a result, Accrington are unlikely to make any changes from the team that lost to Shrewsbury, with Paddy Madden expected to lead the line ahead of Shaun Whalley and Charlie Brown.

Barnet will have to make some changes after defenders Kane Smith and Nikola Tavares picked up injuries against Colchester, with Joe Kizzi and Phillip Chinedu in line to replace them.

Kabongo Tshimanga will continue up front, having netted four goals in eight games since joining the club from Crawley Town in January, while Idris Kanu and Ryan Glover are expected to start out wide.

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Wright; Smith, Rawson, Sass; O'Brien, Conneely, Henderson, Heath; Brown, Whalley; Madden

Barnet possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Kizzi, Chinedu, Collinge, Senior; Winterburn, Hartigan, Ofoborh; Glover, Tshimanga, Kanu

We say: Accrington Stanley 0-1 Barnet

Accrington's injury and suspension issues could have a major impact on this game and we are backing Barnet to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.