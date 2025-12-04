Preview: Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Dec 2025 11:02 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 20:51

League Two side Accrington Stanley will be hoping to cause an upset when they welcome League One club Mansfield Town to the Wham Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed an improved run of form in recent weeks, with John Doolan's side unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, while the visitors have lost their last four matches.

Match preview

Accrington booked their place in the FA Cup second round with a 2-1 win over Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity, with Charlie Caton scoring the winner in extra time to ensure his side survived a potential upset.

The Reds currently sit 17th in League Two, having moved five points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a five-match unbeaten run after managing just three victories in their opening 13 games.

Accrington's 1-0 win over Oldham Athletic last weekend notably ended the Latics' own four-match unbeaten run in the league and was the first time they have kept a clean sheet since a 4-0 victory against Swindon Town back in October.

Doolan has been delighted with his side's attacking exploits, having scored 11 goals in their last five games across all competitions, but has admitted they need to "defend better" if they are to continue their momentum.

© Imago

A late winner from George Maris earned Mansfield a dramatic 3-2 victory over League Two strugglers Harrogate Town in the FA Cup first round last month to set up Saturday's visit to Accrington.

However, Nigel Clough's side have suffered heavy defeats in every game they have played since that match, conceding 10 goals in their last four.

That has included two 3-1 defeats to Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy and the league, and they were also thrashed 3-0 by top-of-the-table Cardiff City last weekend.

Kyle Knoyle, Jordan Bowery and Aaron Lewis all picked up knocks against Cardiff as Mansfield's list of absentees grew to 11 players, although several stars are in contention to return against Accrington.

Accrington Stanley FA Cup form:

W

Accrington Stanley form (all competitions):

L W D W W W

Mansfield Town FA Cup form:

W

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

W W L L L L

Team News

© Imago

Accrington will be without top scorer Tyler Walton after he underwent surgery on an ankle injury he sustained against Bristol Rovers last month, while left-back Freddie Sass and strikers Kelsey Mooney and Charlie Brown are also sidelined with injuries.

As a result, Paddy Madden is set to continue leading the line with support from Shaun Whalley and Isaac Sinclair, while Donald Love and Isaac Heath will start as wing-backs.

Captain Farrend Rawson is expected to anchor Accrington's back three alongside Devon Matthews and Benn Ward.

Mansfield, meanwhile, could be missing up to nine players on Saturday with Regan Hendry, Luke Bolton, Tyler Roberts, Maris, Knoyle and Bowery all currently out injured.

Lewis is a doubt after picking up a knock against Cardiff and he will be assessed ahead of the game along with Max Dickov and Rhys Oates, who have been sidelined with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively in recent weeks.

However, club captain Ryan Sweeney and Joe Gardner are back in contention after missing the Cardiff game through illness.

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Wright; Matthews, Rawson, Ward; Love, Grant, Coyle, Heath; Sinclair, Whalley; Madden

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Hewitt, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin; McDonnell, Reed; Moriah-Welsh, Lewis, Evans; Gardner

We say: Accrington Stanley 2-1 Mansfield Town

Accrington are the in-form team and have won four of their last five games at home, while Mansfield have struggled in recent weeks and are missing several key players. As a result, we are backing Accrington to cause an upset.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.