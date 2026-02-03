Preview: Accrington Stanley vs Salford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 03 Feb 2026 12:42

Aiming to extend their unbeaten run to four matches, Accrington Stanley welcome Salford City to Wham Stadium for a League Two battle on Thursday night.

The Old Reds secured a comfortable home win over the weekend, whilst the Ammies got the job done on the road to boost their promotion chances.

Match preview

After back-to-back campaigns of bottom-half finishes since returning to League Two following relegation in 2023, Accrington Stanley are attempting to climb their way back to the summit of the fourth tier, with recent results helping their cause.

The Old Reds have now lost just one of their last seven league fixtures following a convincing 3-1 success over Cheltenham Town at Wham Stadium on Saturday, when influential veteran Shaun Whalley was directly involved in all of the hosts' goals.

Aiming to make it four consecutive matches without defeat on Thursday night, Accrington are currently occupying 13th spot in the League Two rankings, nine points behind Walsall in the lowest of the playoff spots at this stage.

Losing just four of their 14 home matches in the fourth tier this term, John Doolan's men are a tough nut to crack at Wham Stadium, where the Old Reds have won three of their last four League Two contests.

On loan for the 2025-26 campaign from Chesterfield, Paddy Madden is the leading light at the top end of the pitch for Accrington, with the 35-year-old scoring five goals across 18 fourth-tier matches to date.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Missing out on a spot in the top seven by a single point and position during 2024-25, Salford City are seeking League Two revenge this time around, with Thursday night's visitors enjoying a marvellous festive period and start to 2026.

Since being smashed 7-2 on home soil by Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy on December 2, the Ammies have embarked on an outstanding run of just the single defeat in their last 12 matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 triumph at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Collecting maximum points in four of their last five fourth-tier battles, Karl Robinson's troops have flown up to third spot in the League Two table, one point ahead of fourth-placed MK Dons and seven points behind current pacesetters Bromley.

Speaking of the league-leading Ravens, Salford's most recent away defeat in any form arrived at Copperjax Community Stadium on November 22, with the Ammies in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run on the road.

Desperate to bolster their hopes of securing automatic promotion to League One, Salford moved decisively during the winter transfer window to snatch the services of in-form forward Ryan Graydon from Fleetwood Town, with the Irishman netting three goals in his first five appearances for Robinson's men.

Accrington Stanley League Two form: W W L D W W

Salford City League Two form: D W W W L W

Salford City form (all competitions): W W W W L W

Team News

© Imago

Afforded early rests with Accrington three goals to the good against Cheltenham on the weekend, Connor O'Brien and Alex Henderson are expected to be in the XI once again.

Centre-backs Donald Love and Devon Matthews both found the net against the Robins and will partner Farrend Rawson in a back three on Thursday night.

With the Old Reds flying at the moment, the likes of David Abimbola will need to wait patiently on the bench for an opportunity to impress.

Salford could make an alteration from their winning team last time out, with Kallum Cesay potentially being replaced by former Liverpool youngster Benjamin Woodburn in midfield.

Last starting a fourth-tier fixture on Boxing Day, Fabio Borini is a superstar name on the bench for the Ammies at the moment.

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Wright; Love, Rawson, Matthews; O'Brien, Conneely, Sinclair, Heath; Whalley, Henderson, Woods

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Young; Turton, Cooper, Garbutt; N'Mai, Woodburn, Grant, Ashley, Longelo; Graydon, Udoh

We say: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Salford City

With both teams coming into this clash in impressive form, it is hard to pick a winner between the pair ahead of Thursday night.

Salford are a tricky opponent on their travels and should be good enough for a point against confidence-filled Accrington outfit.

