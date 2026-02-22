Premier League
Sunderland
Feb 22, 2026 2.00pm
1
3
HT : 0 0
FT Stadium of Light
Fulham
  • Lutsharel Geertruida 12' yellowcard
  • Romaine Mundle 39' yellowcard
  • Wilson Isidor 70' yellowcard
  • Eliezer Mayenda 70' yellowcard
  • Granit Xhaka 71' yellowcard
  • Enzo Le Fée 76' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Oscar Bobb  45'+1'
  • goal Raúl Jiménez 54'
  • yellowcard Raúl Jiménez 61'
  • yellowcard Rodrigo Muniz 65'
  • goal Alex Iwobi 85'
  • yellowcard Alex Iwobi 88'
  • yellowcard Jorge Cuenca 88'
  • yellowcard Emile Smith Rowe 88'
  • yellowcard Kenny Tete 88'
  • yellowcard Tom Cairney 88'
  • yellowcard Timothy Castagne 88'

Raul Jimenez extends all-time Premier League record in Fulham win over Sunderland

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez extended his record as the Premier League's best-ever penalty taker in Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

The Cottagers ended a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a successful trip to the Stadium of Light. 

Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, getting away from his marker to head in from Alex Iwobi's inviting corner. 

The Mexico international was then given the chance to add a second after Brian Brobby was penalised for a shirt pull on Calvin Bassey in the box.

The experienced striker kept his composure from the penalty spot, sending Robin Roefs the wrong way to net his eighth Premier League goal of the season. 

Jimenez extends Premier League penalty record 

Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fee briefly reduced Fulham's lead, before Alex Iwobi slotted home from Harry Wilson's through ball to restore the two-goal cushion and wrap up all three points.

Not only did Jimenez net his sixth Premier League brace, but he also extended his record as the Premier League's best-ever penalty taker. 

Jimenez has taken and scored all 13 of his spot-kicks in the English top flight, making it the best 100% conversion rate of any player in the competition's history. 

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is second on the list for the most Premier League penalties taken without missing.

Toure netted all 11 of his spot-kicks in the top flight, while former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov had a 100% conversion rate from his nine Premier League penalties. 

Silva explains reason behind Jimenez substitution

Despite making a major impact on the game, Jimenez was replaced by Rodrigo Muniz just four minutes after his second goal.

Speaking after the game, Marco Silva was asked about whether Jimenez was taken off to avoid a second yellow card.

"No, I have to do it because we ware talking about a striker that had four or five fouls against him and one yellow card against him," Silva told BBC Sport.

"It was a little bit difficult for him, every time he went to the ball was a foul. I don't want to take any risks."

As a result of the win, Fulham have moved up to 10th spot in the Premier League table ahead of their next outing against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage. 

