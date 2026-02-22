Raul Jimenez extends all-time Premier League record in Fulham win over Sunderland

By Ben Sully | 22 Feb 2026 18:06 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 18:46

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez extended his record as the Premier League's best-ever penalty taker in Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

The Cottagers ended a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a successful trip to the Stadium of Light.

Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, getting away from his marker to head in from Alex Iwobi's inviting corner.

The Mexico international was then given the chance to add a second after Brian Brobby was penalised for a shirt pull on Calvin Bassey in the box.

The experienced striker kept his composure from the penalty spot, sending Robin Roefs the wrong way to net his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

Cool as you like from Raúl Jiménez ? pic.twitter.com/oF1iq7PIpc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

Jimenez extends Premier League penalty record

Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fee briefly reduced Fulham's lead, before Alex Iwobi slotted home from Harry Wilson's through ball to restore the two-goal cushion and wrap up all three points.

Not only did Jimenez net his sixth Premier League brace, but he also extended his record as the Premier League's best-ever penalty taker.

Jimenez has taken and scored all 13 of his spot-kicks in the English top flight, making it the best 100% conversion rate of any player in the competition's history.

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is second on the list for the most Premier League penalties taken without missing.

Toure netted all 11 of his spot-kicks in the top flight, while former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov had a 100% conversion rate from his nine Premier League penalties.

Raul Jimenez's penalty record:



1️⃣3️⃣ taken

1️⃣3️⃣ scored



The best 100% record in Premier League history ? pic.twitter.com/oHkg0D8tcJ — Premier League (@premierleague) February 22, 2026

Silva explains reason behind Jimenez substitution

Despite making a major impact on the game, Jimenez was replaced by Rodrigo Muniz just four minutes after his second goal.

Speaking after the game, Marco Silva was asked about whether Jimenez was taken off to avoid a second yellow card.

"No, I have to do it because we ware talking about a striker that had four or five fouls against him and one yellow card against him," Silva told BBC Sport.

"It was a little bit difficult for him, every time he went to the ball was a foul. I don't want to take any risks."

As a result of the win, Fulham have moved up to 10th spot in the Premier League table ahead of their next outing against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage.