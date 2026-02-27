Fulham vs Spurs: Marco Silva confirms major injury blow ahead of Tottenham fixture

By Ben Sully | 27 Feb 2026 17:23

Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed that Kevin will "probably" have to undergo surgery after he sustained a foot injury in last weekend's win over Sunderland.

The Brazilian winger was forced off in first half stoppage time of Fulham's 3-1 success at the Stadium of Light.

Silva admitted the injury did not look good when he spoke to reporters directly after the Premier League encounter.

In a fresh update, the Fulham manager has confirmed that Kevin will be out for several weeks with a fifth metatarsal injury.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fulham's Kevin set to undergo surgery

“Kevin is the only player who will not be in contention for the game,” Fulham told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

“We’re are waiting (to find out more), but he's probably going to have surgery and will be out for some weeks. It’s a big blow for us and for him personally. We’re here to support him.”

While he has not always been a starter, Kevin has featured in all but one of the 23 Premier League games he has been available for since completing a £35m move from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer.

Fulham's club-record signing scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the start of February.

© Imago / Focus Images

Trio pushing to return for Spurs clash

With Kevin sidelined, the door could be open for Oscar Bobb to make his first Premier League start since arriving from Manchester City in January.

Silva could have another wide option available, with Samuel Chukwueze hoping to be in contention following a two-game injury absence.

The Fulham boss said that a final decision on Chukwueze's availability and that of Sasa Lukic and Antonee Robinson will be made after the last training session ahead of Sunday's meeting with a struggling Tottenham side.

Fulham will be targeting a third consecutive home win over Spurs, having won 3-0 in March 2024 and 2-0 in March 2025.