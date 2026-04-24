Fulham vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Apr 2026 16:16

Fulham welcome Aston Villa to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon for a matchday 34 clash in the Premier League.

The Cottagers are 12th in the table and still fighting for European football, while the Villans are looking to strengthen their bid for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification.

What time does Fulham vs. Aston Villa kick off?

Fulham's meeting with Aston Villa will kick off at 12:30pm UK time.

Where is Fulham vs. Aston Villa being played?

Aston Villa will travel to Fulham's home Craven Cottage for Saturday's encounter.

How to watch Fulham vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The match between Fulham and Aston Villa will be available to watch live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game can be streamed online via HBO Max (UK).

Highlights

Highlights throughout the match will be posted on the Football on TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account, while extended highlights will be posted on YouTube after the full-time whistle.

What is at stake for Fulham and Aston Villa?

Fulham are 12th in the standings with 45 points, leaving them just five points behind sixth-placed Brighton, while the Cottagers also have a game in hand on the Seagulls.

A win, therefore, could be crucial to their hopes of securing European football, but they face an Aston Villa side fighting to ensure Champions League qualification.

The Villans are fourth with 58 points, boasting an eight-point lead over sixth-placed Chelsea, and with a game in hand on the Blues, another three points on Saturday would all but confirm their top-five place.