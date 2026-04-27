Wolves transfer news: Four Premier League clubs 'in the mix' for Santiago Bueno

By Darren Plant | 27 Apr 2026 18:15

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Santiago Bueno is allegedly attracting interest from as many as four Premier League clubs.

With Wolves' relegation to the Championship having been confirmed, the club is already planning their incomings and outgoings ahead of the summer transfer window.

A wide array of players are being linked with arrivals and departures from Molineux, Wolves seemingly accepting that there will be no shortage of interest in their key players.

Despite being viewed as a backup squad member in his first two seasons in English football, Bueno is now viewed as a star player.

Nevertheless, as per Sport Witness, there is every expectation that the Uruguay international will move onto pastures new.

© Imago / Sportimage

Which Premier League clubs want Bueno?

The report suggests that Bueno has taken the stance that he wishes to remain in the Premier League next season.

Bueno has made 24 starts in England's top flight during 2025-26, almost half of the 51 that he has made since his arrival in August 2023.

As a result, that has seemingly led to Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and West Ham United all identifying the former Girona man as a summer transfer target.

At this point in time, there is no indication of what Wolves' asking price could be, but he still has two years remaining on his contract.

Wolves paid in the region of £8.5m when they acquired his services, and Bueno's stock has risen considerably across the last six months.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Which interested club would suit Bueno best?

You could make an argument for each club being best suited to Bueno, with Leeds having the potential to slot him into their back three, where he has excelled for Wolves.

Brentford also sometimes use that formation, while Crystal Palace are no strangers to doing business with Wolves having signed Bueno's teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen in February.

Should West Ham remain in the Premier League, they may move for at least two new centre-backs, regardless of whether key man Axel Disasi returns to Chelsea at the end of his loan stint.