Preview: Estudiantes vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 28 Apr 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 16:10

Estudiantes and Flamengo renew acquaintances in the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stages, having previously clashed in last season's quarter-finals. Both sides remain unbeaten and occupy the top two positions in Group A.

Thursday’s match at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi is effectively a direct contest for top spot in the group as the hosts arrive with four points, while Flamengo boast a 100% record in the tournament and are riding a seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

Match preview

Estudiantes come into this fixture following a goalless draw with Talleres in the Argentine Championship; a result that sealed their place in the round of 16 as group leaders.

Their solid campaign has come despite a managerial change in February, when club legend and 2025 Argentine champion Eduardo Dominguez departed for Atletico Mineiro.

He was replaced by Alexander Medina, formerly of Internacional, who has overseen six wins, two draws and three defeats in his first 11 matches at the helm.

Estudiantes’ Libertadores campaign has been steady, with a 1-1 draw against Independiente Medellin in their opener followed by a 2-1 victory over Cusco, courtesy of goals from Facundo Farias and Tiago Palacios.

Looking to take top spot in the group, Estudiantes will have the backing of a packed stadium and are eager to avenge last year's painful home elimination to Flamengo on penalties in the quarter-finals.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Flamengo, meanwhile, arrive in excellent form after a run of results that have restored confidence following a poor start to 2026. Final losses against Corinthians and Lanus prompted the board to replace Filipe Luis with Leonardo Jardim.

The managerial change has paid dividends: Flamengo have won seven consecutive matches in all competitions, including a dominant 4-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro at Arena MRV last time out—one of their best performances of the season.

Pedro (twice), Arrascaeta and Gonzalo Plata were on the scoresheet, keeping the Rio side right on the heels of league leaders Palmeiras.

The Brasileiro title race is also heating up, with Palmeiras on 32 points and Flamengo on 26. That momentum has carried over into the Libertadores, where Flamengo have beaten Cusco 2-0 in Peru and thrashed Independiente Medellin 4-1.

A key factor in Flamengo's resurgence has been the revival of several individuals; Pedro, Samuel Lino, and Lucas Paqueta have all hit top form and are pivotal to the team’s current run.

Estudiantes Copa Libertadores form:

D

W

Estudiantes form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

W

D

Flamengo Copa Libertadores form:

W

W

Flamengo form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Alexander Medina's squad has just one absentee: Paraguayan left-back Santiago Arzamendia, who suffered an ACL rupture in December and is expected back at the end of July.

Defensively, Estudiantes have been solid, keeping four clean sheets in their last eight home matches and conceding just seven times in 15 Argentine Championship games.

For Flamengo, midfielder Erick Pulgar is in the final stages of recovery from a shoulder injury, with optimism surrounding his return in the coming days.

Lucas Paqueta, who has been in fine form, is also being monitored due to recent knee pain.

Manager Leonardo Jardim has rotated his squad to maintain fitness levels and may still make small adjustments to the expected starting XI after Tuesday’s training.

Estudiantes possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Meza, Pirez, Palacios, Benedetti; Amondarain, Piovi; Palacios, Farias, Cetre; Carrillo

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas; Araujo, Jorginho; Plata, De Arrascaeta, Lino; Pedro

We say: Estudiantes 1-2 Flamengo

A Libertadores clash between Brazilian and Argentines is always likely to produce attacking opportunities—especially given Flamengo's form in front of goal, with 19 strikes in their last seven matches.

With a goal average close to three per game and a more cohesive tactical approach, Flamengo are tipped to dictate the tempo in La Plata and claim a significant victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.