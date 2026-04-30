Preview: Metz vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 30 Apr 2026 00:37

With their Ligue 1 status in serious jeopardy, Metz return to action on Saturday when they welcome Monaco to Stade Saint-Symphorien.

The Lorraine club remain dead last in the table following a 4-4 draw with Le Havre last weekend, while Les Monégasques sit seventh, playing to a 2-2 result versus Toulouse.

Match preview

Mathematically, there is still a chance, but it would likely take a miracle for Metz to survive relegation this season.

With three matches remaining, Benoit Tavenot’s men are nine points below Auxerre for a spot in the playoffs, while the latter have a vastly superior goal differential to Les Grenats.

While their time in the top-flight might be coming to an end, this team can salvage a bit of pride with a victory, having failed to claim a competitive triumph in 2026.

At home, they have just two points domestically this year, while netting a goal or fewer on five of those occasions.

With a point this weekend, they could at least ensure they don’t equal Montpellier’s dismal 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign when they finished with a mere 16 points.

Should they fail to win any of their remaining three Ligue 1 matchdays, Metz will have claimed fewer triumphs than any side in this competition since it moved to a 34-game campaign in 2023-24.

© Imago / PsnewZ

While Monaco are in no danger of going down, their hopes of qualifying for Europe are very much in question.

That is something few would have predicted weeks ago, with Sebastien Pocognoli’s men winless in their last three outings after claiming seven Ligue 1 triumphs in a row.

Entering this weekend, they are two points below Marseille for a place in the Conference League next season with four matches remaining.

Away from home, this team are in danger of going winless in three successive domestic affairs for the first time all year.

In 2026, they have yet to lose in this competition when scoring first, though they dropped two valuable points last week after being up by two at the interval.

Les Monegasques have won eight straight competitive games against Metz, claiming maximum points in their last three visits to Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz Ligue 1 form:

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Due to knocks, Cleo Melieres and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are doubtful for Metz on Saturday, while Maxime Colin and Boubacar Traore have calf strains.

At the same time Habib Diallo is questionable with a hamstring injury, while Joseph Magondo is also a question mark because of a knee problem.

Gauthier Hein had a brace versus Le Havre last week, with their other goals coming courtesy of Jahyann Pandore and Giorgi Kvilitaia.

Knee injuries could keep Mohammed Salisu, Takumi Minamino and Kassoum Ouattara on the Monaco sidelines, while Caio Henrique and Vanderson have thigh strains.

It is unlikely we will see Paris Bruner on the field this week as he is dealing with a sore hamstring and Stanis Idumbo has a shoulder issue.

Jordan Teze and Lamine Camara netted early goals for them in their draw with Toulouse, while Folarin Balogun saw his run of eight straight matches with a Ligue 1 goal come to an end.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Sy; Toure, Sane, Yegbe, Mboula; Stambouli, Deminguet; Sarr, Hein, Tsitaishvili; Kvilitaia

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Teze, Kehrer, Faes, Mawissa; Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Fati, Golovin; Balogun

We say: Metz 1-3 Monaco

For as sloppy as Monaco have been, it does not compare to as poor as Metz are defensively, and we expect the Principality club to pounce on a desperate opponent who have no choice to to take chances on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.