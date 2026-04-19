Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including PSG vs. Lyon

By Matt Law | 19 Apr 2026 00:20

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Paris Saint-Germain's home fixture with Lyon, and a clash between Monaco and Auxerre.

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

A pair of desperate sides for different reasons will square off to begin Sunday’s Ligue 1 action as Monaco welcome Auxerre to Stade Louis II in the Principality.

Following a 4-1 defeat to Paris FC, Les Monegasques are in seventh, below the European places, while Auxerre remain in the relegation playoffs, drawing 0-0 with Nantes last week.

We say: Monaco 3-1 Auxerre

Auxerre have played their opponents tough but lack that creative spark which could be the difference against a Monaco side that have some strong playmakers and a striker in Balogun who right now can seemingly do no wrong.

> Click here to read our full preview for Monaco vs. Auxerre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Kevin Clement

Strasbourg will welcome Stade Rennais to the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday for an important Ligue 1 fixture that could shape how the hosts' league season pans out.

With both teams pushing for European qualification and seven points separating them, this clash could be one of the most exciting fixtures in the French top flight this weekend.

We say: Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes

Following their demanding European triumph, Strasbourg should carry strong momentum into this fixture, which has often favoured the home side in recent seasons, giving them an added boost in their push for victory.

However, with Rennes arriving on the back of three consecutive away wins and chasing a potential Champions League place, the visitors will be highly motivated, although we expect Strasbourg to edge the contest and maintain their impressive run on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Strasbourg vs. Rennes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Nantes will hope to close the relegation gap in the battle to remain in Ligue 1 when they welcome Brest to Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

A 0-0 draw with Auxerre last week kept La Maison Jaune second from the bottom, while Brest are 11th following a narrow 4-3 defeat at home to Rennes.

We say: Nantes 0-2 Brest

While Nantes are showing more fight under Halilhodzic, they rarely look threatening in front of goal, and we believe that will cost them more points in the relegation battle this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nantes vs. Brest, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

An immediate return to the second tier appears almost inevitable for Metz, who will at least aim to keep their survival hopes flickering with victory over Paris FC when both sides meet at Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday.

With five games left to play, the Maroons prop up the Ligue 1 table, sitting 13 points adrift of safety and nine shy of the playoff spot, while the 12th-placed Les Parisiens are 11 clear of danger.

We say: Metz 1-1 Paris FC

Prior to their defeat away to a Marseille side pushing for Europe, Metz had recorded back-to-back draws, suggesting a degree of resilience despite their struggles.

With most of Paris’ recent away fixtures ending level, a similar outcome looks likely here, as the hosts may again find it difficult to snap their prolonged winless streak.

> Click here to read our full preview for Metz vs. Paris FC, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

In the final Ligue 1 fixture of the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain will seek to maintain their lead atop the table when hosting European contenders Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

A 3-1 win over Toulouse earlier this month has the reigning champions currently one point clear of Lens, while Lyon moved up to fifth thanks to a 2-0 triumph at home to Lorient.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Lyon

Lyon's airtight defensive setup can frustrate the most potent sides in this competition, something we have witnessed many times this season.

However, PSG are just as stingy defensively while being incredibly opportunistic over the past few weeks across all competitions, something we believe will propel them to another big victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for PSG vs. Lyon, including team news and predicted lineups