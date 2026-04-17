Preview: Nantes vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 17 Apr 2026 00:25 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 00:26

Nantes will hope to close the relegation gap in the battle to remain in Ligue 1 when they welcome Brest to Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

A 0-0 draw with Auxerre last week kept La Maison Jaune second from the bottom, while Brest are 11th following a narrow 4-3 defeat at home to Rennes.

Match preview

Time is running out for Nantes, who find themselves in real danger of going down to Ligue 2 for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Vahid Halilhodzic is still seeking his first win as coach in what is his second stint at the helm, with this team’s last victory coming in February at home to Le Havre (2-0).

After 28 matchdays, they find themselves five points below Auxerre for a spot in the relegation playoffs, with only six matches remaining.

On the bright side, they have points in their last two league fixtures and could equal their longest unbeaten run of the campaign this weekend with a win or draw.

Nantes have lost five of their last six league games at home, while suffering six domestic defeats at Stade de la Beaujoire this season by a single goal.

Winning out is the only way this team can surpass their number of triumphs from the previous campaign (eight).

© Imago / PsnewZ

Stade Brestois have been a tough team to figure out this season, inexplicably lacking defensive consistency after putting together some fine performances at the back.

Since posting three successive Ligue 1 clean sheets from matchday 23 to 25, they have given up a combined nine goals in their last three games.

Brest have failed to find the back of the net in their previous two away fixtures in this competition, while winning just one domestic affair outside Stade Francis-Le Ble this year (1-0 at Metz).

They need 14 points from their remaining six league contests to surpass the 50-point plateau for a third successive Ligue 1 campaign.

By winning each of their remaining fixtures, Eric Roy’s men will surpass their number of wins from 2024-25, when they claimed 15 victories.

Les Pirates are unbeaten in their last seven meetings versus Nantes, across all competitions, winning this exact fixture last season 2-0.

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Among those doubtful for Nantes this weekend will be Bahmed Deuff, who has a back injury, while Amady Camara is questionable with a groin strain.

Tylel Tati must sit out of this match after the French defender was given a straight red card in his side’s 0-0 draw against Metz on matchday 27.

Over in Brittany, Mama Balde is dealing with a leg issue for Brest, and Kamory Doumbia might have to sit out as he recovers from adductor pain.

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe netted a brace in their defeat to Rennes last week, with their other strike coming courtesy of Remy Labeau.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Centonze, Youssif, Cozza, Machado; Coquelin; Tabibou, Cabella, Lepenant, Abline; Ganago

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Labeau, Ebimbe; Ajorque

We say: Nantes 0-2 Brest

While Nantes are showing more fight under Halilhodzic, they rarely look threatening in front of goal, and we believe that will cost them more points in the relegation battle this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.