Preview: Auxerre vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Apr 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 00:44

Two sides separated by only a place near the foot of the Ligue 1 table meet on Saturday as Auxerre trade blows with Nantes in a relegation six-pointer at Stade Abbe Deschamps.

While only one position divides them, the 16th-placed hosts hold a five-point cushion over the visitors, who also have a game in hand, setting up an interesting clash in the battle for survival.

Match preview

Auxerre lost 13 of their opening 19 Ligue 1 fixtures this season (W3, D3), but they have shown signs of resilience since the start of February, suffering just two defeats in nine matches thereafter (W2, D5) in what represents a modest but meaningful improvement.

Currently unbeaten in their last two outings, the Burgundy-based club were unable to build on their emphatic victory over Brest before the international break, having settled for a 1-1 draw at Le Havre last weekend, when Lassine Sinayoko's early opener was cancelled out eight minutes later.

That result leaves Christophe Pelissier's men in the relegation playoff spot, four points adrift of 15th-placed Nice, with six matches remaining, making victory this weekend crucial as Auxerre attempt to preserve their top-flight status for a second successive season.

However, there remains a need for greater cutting edge in the final third, given Les Ajaistes have managed a joint league-low 23 goals and drawing a blank in four of their last five home games at Abbe Deschamps, though success in their most recent outing at the ground offers a measure of encouragement.

© Iconsport / Anthony Bibard

Nantes are enduring similar attacking difficulties, with the Pays de la Loire outfit failing to score in their last two away matches, while they have also lost three of their previous four fixtures and remain without victory in that run (D1, L3) despite a managerial change.

Vahid Halilhodzic, who took charge on March 10, has overseen the last two matches in that winless sequence, first suffering a 3-2 defeat to Strasbourg before his depleted side held on for a goalless draw at Metz last weekend following Tylel Tati's 39th-minute dismissal.

That stalemate means the Canaries have collected just four points from 10 Ligue 1 fixtures in the second half of the campaign – the second fewest return of any side during this period – leaving their 13-year stay in the top flight under serious threat.

Nine points adrift of 15th-placed Nice, with seven matches remaining, including their game in hand away to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, Nantes know that maximum points here are essential to keep their survival hopes alive.

While winning two of the last three meetings with Auxerre (D1) – including a 1-0 success in the reverse fixture – offers some encouragement, the Canaries have struggled badly on their visits in this matchup.

Nantes have won just one of their last nine games at Abbe Deschamps, losing seven during that sequence – a record that does not inspire confidence for a side that arrives without victory in their last four away outings (D1, L3).



Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

L

D

D

L

W

D

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

L

W

L

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Auxerre remain without long-term absentee Nathan Buayi Kiala, who continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, although Oussama El Azzouzi is closing in on a return from a related fitness issue.

Lasso Coulibaly could also come back into contention after completing a full week of training, suggesting the midfielder may be available for involvement on Saturday.

Donovan Leon is expected to return between the sticks after serving his suspension last time out, which would likely see Theo De Percin revert to the bench.

Including his strike against Le Havre last weekend, Sinayoko has now scored seven league goals this season, making him Auxerre's leading scorer and the player to watch in this encounter.

Matthis Abline has been Nantes' primary attacking outlet, leading the side with five league goals alongside three assists, and the winger is set for another start down the right flank.

Tati will serve a suspension following last weekend dismissal, while Dehmaine Tabibou, who missed the previous outing with a calf issue, has been declared fit and available.



Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Mensah, Diomande, Okoh, Sy; Danois, Owusu, Oppegard; Namaso, Faivre; Sinayoko

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Cozza, Awaziem, Youssef, Guilbert; Abline, Kaba, Coquelin, Lepenant, Centonze; Ganago

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Nantes

Both sides have struggled for goals this season, so a low-scoring contest appears likely, but Auxerre's home strength in this fixture combined with the lift from their recent win at Abbe Deschamps suggests the hosts may edge this six-pointer.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.