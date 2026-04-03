Preview: Le Havre vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 03 Apr 2026 10:33 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 20:08

Le Havre will welcome Auxerre to the Stade Oceane in Ligue 1 this Sunday, with the pair aiming to move further away from the relegation zone.

A victory could be enough to secure the hosts’ top-flight status for next season, while a win for the visitors will go a long way in their battle against relegation.

Match preview

Le Havre come into this game sat 14th in Ligue 1 after 27 matches, with 27 points after their six wins, nine draws and 12 defeats.

The hosts are currently on a five-game winless run in the division after their 3-2 defeat to Paris FC last time out.

Confidence ahead of this game will stem from the fact that Le Havre have won their last three Ligue 1 fixtures against Auxerre, which equals the number of victories they achieved in their first 28 top-flight encounters.

Fans of Le Havre have got used to low-scoring affairs this season when attending matches at the Stade Oceane, as they have only seen 27 goals here this campaign, the lowest total in the top flight this season.

There may be some concern for the hosts as they have failed to score in five of their last eight home fixtures, after netting in each of their previous 13.

Le Havre will also take confidence from their performance earlier in the season against Auxerre, as they emerged from the Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps in October with all three points thanks to a 1-0 victory.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Auxerre enter this match sat 16th in the division after 27 matches, with 22 points from their five wins, seven draws and 15 defeats.

The visitors currently sit five points above Nantes, who are in the relegation zone with a game in hand, so they will be aware how important a win is in this fixture to ease their concerns around their top-flight status for next season.

Auxerre have avoided defeat in six of their last eight Ligue 1 matches, which is as many as in their first 19 games of the season.

This may give fans the feeling that the club are heading in the right direction to keep their Ligue 1 status for next season.

However, there will be concern at Auxerre’s away record in this relegation battle as they have only collected seven points on the road this campaign, their second-lowest tally after 13 away games in a Ligue 1 campaign in the 21st century, behind 2011-12.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

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Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

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Team News

© Imago

Le Havre will be without Gautier Lloris, who is ruled out due to an issue with his hamstring, while Abdoulaye Toure has an injury to his knee.

Two players who have been crucial for Le Havre this season are Issa Soumare and Rassoul Ndiaye. Soumare is the team's leading scorer with six goals, and Ndiaye has been nearly as impressive with four goals.

The hosts will be hoping for a better return from one attacker, Mbwana Samatta, as he is the player who has taken the most shots (31), had the most shots on target (10) and accumulated the most Expected Goals (2.7) without scoring in Ligue 1 this season.

Auxerre will be without Telli Siwe, Lasso Coulibaly and Oussama El Azzouzi due to injury, while they will still be missing Donovan Leon due to suspension.

Kevin Danois will be key to the visitors getting a result, as he has been their creative spark this season, creating 15 chances for his Auxerre teammate Lassine Sinayoko in Ligue 1 this season (including one assist), more than any other player for a single teammate.

Sinayoko has been the leading attacking threat for Auxerre, also scoring on six occasions, including two match-opening goals.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Nego, Sangante, Seko, Koffi; N’Diaye, Gourna-Douath, Ebonog, Boufal; Soumare, Mambimbi

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

De Percin; Mensah, Okoh, Diomande, Sy; Oppegard, Danois, Namaso, Owusu, Faivre; Sinayoko

We say: Le Havre 1-2 Auxerre

Le Havre have been struggling in recent weeks as they aim to get across the line regarding securing their Ligue 1 status. The hosts have struggled in front of goal this season, while Auxerre have found form in recent weeks as they battle against relegation, picking points up, and we expect them to secure another win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.