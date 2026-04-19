Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Juventus vs. Bologna, Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Apr 2026 00:15

Today's Serie A predictions include Juventus welcoming Bologna to Turin, as well as Champions League-chasing AC Milan travelling to second-bottom Hellas Verona.

© Imago

Sinking like a stone towards Italy's second tier, Cremonese desperately need an overdue win when they host in-form Torino on Sunday.

While Toro's change of coach has helped them ascend Serie A, La Cremo have dropped closer to the relegation zone despite switching their manager.

We say: Cremonese 1-1 Torino

The combination of a new coach and a kind fixture list has eased the pressure on Torino, who should now be safe from relegation.

Cremonese, though, are still scrapping for points, and they can pick up an increasingly rare one by holding Toro to a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cremonese vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

With their Serie A campaign sliding off the rails, AC Milan will try to put things right on Sunday, when they visit relegation-haunted Hellas Verona.

Following four defeats in seven matches, Milan face a fight to secure Champions League football, while their hopeless hosts are surely bound for the drop.

We say: Hellas Verona 0-2 AC Milan

Even an ailing Milan side can overcome Serie B-bound Verona, who have a horrendous home record this season.

After two games without scoring, the Rossoneri will find their shooting boots against one of Serie A's leakiest defences.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IPA Sport

Looking set for a quick return to the second tier, Pisa will continue a surely futile survival fight when they host Genoa on Sunday.

The Tuscan club slipped closer to Serie A's trapdoor by losing to Roma last time out, while the Grifone boosted their own hopes of salvation with a vital home win.

We say: Pisa 1-2 Genoa

Pisa should score against an attacking away side, but that may not prove enough to claim any points.

Playing with freedom and confidence, Genoa can secure back-to-back wins that would almost seal top-flight survival.

> Click here to read our full preview for Pisa vs. Genoa, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Still fighting for a precious top-four finish in Serie A, Juventus will welcome mid-table Bologna to Turin on Sunday evening.

While Juve are pushing hard for a place at Europe's top table, their Rossoblu rivals were emphatically dumped out of the Europa League in midweek.

We say: Juventus 2-0 Bologna

While Juve are on the up, Bologna looked a broken side by the full-time whistle on Thursday, so they will be both mentally and physically fatigued.

On home turf, the Bianconeri should comfortably take care of business, ensuring they hold a top-four position with just five games to play.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups