Liverpool news: Juventus 'consider' player-plus-cash offer in bid to sign Reds star

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Apr 2026 02:26

Juventus are reportedly looking to sweeten any deal for Alisson Becker’s move from Liverpool by offering a player in return.

The Reds are currently bracing for a summer of significant upheaval as several foundational members of their recent success appear increasingly likely to depart Anfield.

Liverpool have already confirmed that talismanic forward Mohamed Salah and long-serving left back Andrew Robertson will leave the club as free agents in May, but the exit of Alisson now seems to be gathering pace.

While Arne Slot’s side remain focused on securing a top-five finish, the recruitment team must also plan for life after their long-serving number one shot-stopper.

Di Gregorio card could facilitate Alisson return to Italy

© Imago

According to a report from Italian journalist Romeo Agresti via juvefcdotcom on X, Juventus' interest in Alisson would likely signal the end of Michele Di Gregorio's tenure as the starting goalkeeper in Turin after just one full season.

While the 28-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality since making his move to Juventus permanent, he has reportedly failed to fully convince Luciano Spalletti of his long-term suitability for the role.

Juventus are now exploring the possibility of including the former Monza man as a makeweight in a deal to lower the transfer fee demanded by the Premier League leaders.

‼️@romeoagresti: “Imminent meeting for Alisson Becker, the goalkeeper's agent will be in Italy in the coming days to meet with Juventus.



They're working on the strategy for costs and contract: the Bianconeri might even play the Di Gregorio card with Liverpool.”



From:… pic.twitter.com/A1FoW76HIe — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 23, 2026

Such a proposal could prove attractive to Liverpool, who may view the Italian as an experienced deputy or competitor for Giorgi Mamardashvili next term.

However, any agreement remains contingent on Alisson’s willingness to accept a slight reduction in his annual earnings to facilitate the switch.

Should Liverpool let Alisson leave this summer?

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

While Alisson was a cornerstone of Liverpool's two Premier League titles and their 2019 Champions League success, the goalkeeper's nonstop struggle with injuries is a concern.

Having featured 51 times in his debut season, 42 times in 2020-21, 54 times in 2021-22 and 47 times the year after, Alisson has barely reached 30 appearances in the last three seasons.

The 33-year-old's injuries have limited him to 32, 35 and 35 appearances in 2023-24, 2024-25 and the ongoing campaign, respectively, pointing to a sharp decline in durability.

The Reds may well rip the bandaid off this summer after giving Mamardashvili a year to bed in to English football.