Crystal Palace lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Oliver Glasner makes triple change

By Ben Knapton | 23 Apr 2026 17:51

Liverpool's chief nemesis Ismaila Sarr is set to return to the starting lineup when Crystal Palace take on the Reds at Anfield in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Senegalese attacker was dropped to the bench for Monday's 0-0 draw with West Ham United, shortly after the Eagles sealed a spot in the Conference League semi-finals by beating Fiorentina on aggregate.

Oliver Glasner's men have the first leg of that tie with Shakhtar Donetsk to look ahead to, but the Palace boss should still revert to his strongest possible XI for a date with the Premier League champions, whom Sarr loves a goal against.

The 28-year-old has netted in each of his last four games against the Reds in all competitions, and he should be one of two attackers recalled to the side, along with chief striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Jorgen Strand Larsen and Yeremy Pino should make way, as Brennan Johnson is retained after his promising yet unfruitful display on Monday, while Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell bomb down the flanks as ever.

However, Liverpool-linked midfielder Adam Wharton is still doubtful owing to his adductor issue, so Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada - displacing Jefferson Lerma - could pair up centrally.

Maxence Lacroix shook off a Conference League knock to start against West Ham, though, so Glasner should be able to deploy an untouched defence.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against Crystal Palace

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