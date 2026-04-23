Liverpool lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as 29-year-old makes full debut

By Ben Knapton | 23 Apr 2026 17:50 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 17:51

Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is poised to make his full Premier League debut for the Reds in Saturday's showdown with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The 29-year-old was unexpectedly thrust into Merseyside derby action last weekend, after number two Giorgi Mamardashvili suffered a knee injury in the process of trying to prevent Beto's equaliser.

Mamardashvili will now spend at least two weeks out, while Alisson Becker is not yet ready to return from his mystery injury either, so Woodman will guard the posts this weekend barring an unforeseen injury or illness.

The Englishman will be protected by last weekend's 100-minute hero - Virgil van Dijk - while Curtis Jones excelled at right-back in the derby and could therefore reprise his role over Jeremie Frimpong.

Jones and Szoboszlai could very well alternate between defensive and midfield roles, but Andrew Robertson may be forced to cede his position to a refreshed Milos Kerkez on the left.

Alexander Isak's rustiness was on full display last weekend, but with no other senior strikers available, the Sweden international will go again from the first whistle on Saturday.

Isak is expected to spearhead an unchanged attack also featuring Mohamed Salah, who has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts and could become the second-oldest player to net in four in a row, after a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Woodman; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up against Liverpool

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